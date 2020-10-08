October 08, 2020
SRH Vs KXIP, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Score: David Warner Wins Toss, Hyderabad Bat First Against Punjab

Test for Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling attack against Kings XI Punjab's in-form batsmen in Dubai tonight. Follow here live cricket score and live updates of SRH vs KXIP

Outlook Web Bureau 08 October 2020
David Warner and KL Rahul
outlookindia.com
2020-10-08T19:01:34+05:30

One win in five matches for a team that has twice scored over 200 runs and have two of the top five batsmen of IPL 2020 sounds bizarre. Right? But that has been Kings XI Punjab's story in this IPL. A complete lack of balance has hurt the team and despite skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal showing solid form with the bat, the middle order has been non-existent and the bowling attack inconsistent. This has led to a hattrick of defeats and Punjab can ill afford a fourth straight. Sunrisers Hyderabad are probably a shade better than KXIP. They have two wins from five games and suffer from the same problem -- balance. SRH's batting has so far carried them forward. David Warner has done the bulk of the scoring but the rest of batting has been scrappy. Rashid Khan's bowling remains the only spark for the former champions but how to emerge from the crisis that Bhuvneshwar Kumar's exit has caused SRH is a million-dollar question. There is no favourite in this match in Dubai tonight. Follow live cricket score and live updates of SRH vs KXIP here. (Live Scorecard | Points Table | Cricket News)

7:03 PM IST: David Warner wins the toss and SunRisers Hyderabad bat first.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Score, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary

