Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Score, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary

The odds have mounted for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Adding to their sketchy form has been injuries. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's exit from IPL 2020 with a thigh injury means David Warner's team will be without a specialist swing bowler with plenty of experience in T20 cricket. It remains to be seen if yorker-specialist T Nataranjan and Siddharth Kaul can contain the in-form Kings XI Punjab batsmen in Dubai tonight. SRH are still seeking balance in their team. David Warner has got off to good starts but the rest of the batting has been scratchy. Manish has to play longer and England's wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow needs to support his skipper with the bat. The Hyderabad middle order is talented but barely tested. Kings XI Punjab, with just one win from five matches, have had two 200-plus scores but let games drift away. KXIP's inability to defend their scores have been skipper KL Rahul's biggest problem. The pace-spin combination of Mohammad Shami-Ravi Bishnoi will be tested tonight. Follow live cricket score and live ball by ball commentary of SRH vs KXIP here. (LIVE UPDATES | POINTS TABLE | NEWS)

