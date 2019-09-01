Anthoine Hubert has died at the age of 22 following a Formula 2 crash at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday, the FIA has announced. (More Motorsport News)

An incident between three cars on lap two at Spa saw emergency and medical crews called into action, with drivers Hubert, Juan Manuel Correa and Giuliano Alesi all tended to.

An update from F2 on Twitter initially confirmed only that the feature race would not be resumed, with more information set to follow.

The FIA then posted a statement on Facebook confirming Hubert's death.

Racing driver Anthoine Hubert died on Saturday following a crash during the Formula Two race held before this weekend’s F1 Belgian Grand Prix, the FIA announced. pic.twitter.com/va4DSeElXZ https://t.co/ev7Qx2qrrn — Atlantide (@Atlantide4world) August 31, 2019

"As a result of the incident, the FIA regrets to inform that the driver of car #19, Anthoine Hubert (FRA), succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35," it read.

The entire Mercedes family sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Anthoine Hubert, and his Arden and Renault teams on this tragic day. — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) August 31, 2019

The statement added Correa was "in a stable condition and is being treated", with further news to follow when possible.

Alesi, meanwhile, underwent medical checks but was declared fit.

The statement also announced the FIA has opened an investigation into the incident, concluding: "The FIA is providing support to the event organisers and the relevant authorities, and has commenced an investigation into the incident."

Hubert had claimed two wins in his first season in F2 with BWT Arden after winning the GP3 Series in 2018.



Formula One's official Twitter account posted a tribute to Hubert that included a black and white picture of the Frenchman.



"We are devastated by the news of Anthoine Hubert's tragic passing," they wrote. "All our thoughts are with his family and friends. He will never be forgotten."