Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: India Suffer 7-wicket Defeat As South Africa Level Series 1-1

India failed to defend 240 against South Africa in the second Test to suffer their first-ever defeat at the Wanderers, Johannesburg. On a rain-affected Day 4, the Proteas knocked off the required 122 runs with ease.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: India Suffer 7-wicket Defeat As South Africa Level Series 1-1
South Africa's Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma celebrate after beating India in the second Test at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg on January 6, 2022. | AP Photo

Trending

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: India Suffer 7-wicket Defeat As South Africa Level Series 1-1
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T22:09:11+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 10:09 pm

A gutsy Dean Elgar was happy to shun elegance for efficacy as he steered South Africa to a creditable seven-wicket series-levelling victory in the second Test against India in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

The defeat was India's first at the Bull Ring in 30 years.

Chasing a target of 240, skipper Elgar, who was prepared to look ugly and forgettable in terms of aesthetics that one generally associates with southpaws, carried his bat through with an unbeaten 96 to set up an exciting final Test at the Newlands in Cape Town starting January 11.

If Aiden Markram and Keegan Petersen gave him good support on the third day, Rassie Van der Dussen (40), with an 82-run stand, ensured victory on a rain-soaked fourth day marking an inauspicious start to India captaincy for KL Rahul, who is supposed to be groomed for future leadership.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Elgar had soaked in all the pressure and hostility in the third evening, which had literally blunted the Indian attack and Mohammed Siraj's injury in a tricky chase became a huge factor.

The Proteas skipper had taken a couple of blows on the head, a few on the chest, another few on the knuckle, one on the shoulder, all of which were like badges of honour for a batter who conforms more with "Shivanarine Chanderpaul School of Batsmanship" rather than Brian Lara's.

No amount of lip service could unnerve Elgar as he smirked, smiled and went about his business leaving the visitors even more frustrated.

For posterity, when one remembers this Test match, it will be very difficult to remember any of his 10 boundaries but one won't be able to forget the game either simply because of an exhibition of how to crush the pain barrier which seemed to be ingrained in Elgar's DNA.

In hindsight, 50 more runs would have helped India immensely and while the bowlers had one rare bad innings in office, the blame should be squarely on the batters who haven't exactly set the stage on fire for a long time save for a few good individual performances.

In fact, it has been more about good starts over the past season save the second innings of this match. In the final context, the lowly first innings total of 202 became India's undoing.

Cheteshwar Pujara, during the post-play media interaction on the third day, had spoken about the first hour being helpful for batting but he hadn't factored in the rain which would lead to a lot of moisture but also leave the ball wet making it difficult to grip.

What worked for India in the previous three bowling innings in this series is exactly where they were found wanting on the day.

There were too many boundary balls, length all wrong in that first hour in the fourth afternoon which was like playing into South Africa's hands. 16 wides, including boundary byes, didn't help the cause either.

India's strategy at the start was baffling as Ravichandran Ashwin (11-2-20-1) was handed the ball along with Jasprit Bumrah (17-2-70-0), who was very wayward on the third evening.

Rahul could be cut some slack as it is his first game as an India captain but starting the day with Ashwin under overcast conditions and wet outfield certainly deserves some kind of explanation from the team think-tank.

Especially, when both head coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli were in the dressing room, it is impossible to believe that the young captain wasn't tutored about the combination to use at the onset.

An on drive off Ashwin brought up Elgar's second half century in two games and the off-spinner couldn't be faulted as he tried to bowl a bit flatter in order to keep the batters under check.

The wet ball also did add to India's worries with both Bumrah and Mohammad Shami (17-3-55-1) trying to bowl too short resulting in at least two boundary byes over Rishabh Pant's head.

However, Van der Dussen, who had looked shaky last evening, came into his own with a flick and pull off successive Shami deliveries and the bowler, in sheer frustration, bowled a bouncer that went for four byes.

Shardul Thakur, who enjoyed a 'midas touch' in the first three days, was then back cut and cover driven by the young Van der Dussen as Kohli, sitting in the boundary dug-out, seemed to slump in his chair bearing a grumpy look.

A flurry of boundaries, having brought the target to less than 70, suddenly brought back some urgency. It nearly took an hour before Thakur and Shami found that right length that they have been searching from third evening.

Shami landed one on the fuller length to get Van der Dussen fend awkwardly and Cheteshwar Pujara, in first slip, held on to a regulation catch.

However, by then the target had reduced to 65 and when Thakur missed a tough reflex return catch offered by Temba Bavuma, the writing was on the wall for the Indians.

When the pint-sized Bavuma dispatched Bumrah through the covers, the shoulders finally dropped for most of the players.

The presence of Kohli in the series decider is a must for India as Rahul, despite being good, looks like work in progress. But whether Kohli will be fully fit is a million dollar question. 
PM

Tags

PTI KL Rahul Dean Elgar Shardul Thakur Johannesburg Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team ICC World Test Championship Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Andrew Jennings, Groundbreaking Investigative Sports Journalist, Dies At 78

Andrew Jennings, Groundbreaking Investigative Sports Journalist, Dies At 78

Ajaz Patel Beats Mayank Agarwal, Mitchell Starc To Win ICC Player Of The Month Award

Manchester City Win Court Case Against 8 Men Over Former Youth Coach Barry Bennell's Abuse Case

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Biggest Game For South Africa In Last 10-15 Years, Says Dean Elgar

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Eye Season's First Win, Face High-flying Jamshedpur FC

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Addresses Media, Says He's 'Absolutely Fit'

IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Franchise Gets LOI From BCCI; Hardik Pandya Set To Become Captain

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: History-chasing India Face South Africa In Newlands — Stats Preview

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A New Wave For A New Age

A New Wave For A New Age

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ahead Of India Open 2022, World Badminton Championships Silver Medallist Kidambi Srikanth Hints At Having A Personal Coach

Ahead Of India Open 2022, World Badminton Championships Silver Medallist Kidambi Srikanth Hints At Having A Personal Coach

Ashes 2021-22: England’s Survival, Usman Khawaja’s Redemption - Life Lessons From Sydney Test During COVID Times

Ashes 2021-22: England’s Survival, Usman Khawaja’s Redemption - Life Lessons From Sydney Test During COVID Times

NZ Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladesh Struggle Against New Zealand's Pace - Watch Video Highlights

NZ Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladesh Struggle Against New Zealand's Pace - Watch Video Highlights

Australian Open 2022 Qualifiers: Prajnesh Gunneswaran Knocks Out 3rd-Seed Daniel Elahi Galana

Australian Open 2022 Qualifiers: Prajnesh Gunneswaran Knocks Out 3rd-Seed Daniel Elahi Galana

Read More from Outlook

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

Haima Deshpande / There is an unasked question in the Maharashtra Chief Minister's office... Is Uddhav Thackeray fit enough to discharge his duties?

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time

Naseer Ganai / While Elections are being announced in other states, Jammu Kashmir is left out. How long does the government plan to keep the union territory under president's rule?

Ashes 2021-22: Life Lessons From Sydney Test During COVID Times

Ashes 2021-22: Life Lessons From Sydney Test During COVID Times

Ankit Kumar Singh / England managed to salvage a draw in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney. This denied Australia's dream of a 5-0 sweep. The fifth Test is from January 14.

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

Tabeenah Anjum / Ahead of Makarsankranti, Gafoor is busy giving last-minute touches to the life-size kites with photos of politicians from across party lines on them.

Advertisement