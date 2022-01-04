Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Shardul Thakur Heroics And Kagiso Rabada's Unwanted Record - Day 2 Stats

Shardul Thakur claimed seven wickets in South Africa's first innings of the second Test. His previous best bowling was four for 61 against Australia in the second innings at Brisbane in 2020-21.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Shardul Thakur Heroics And Kagiso Rabada's Unwanted Record - Day 2 Stats
India's bowler Shardul Thakur reacts after dismissing South Africa's batter Rassie van der Dussen on Day 2 of the 2nd Test at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. | AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

Trending

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Shardul Thakur Heroics And Kagiso Rabada's Unwanted Record - Day 2 Stats
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T23:02:47+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

More stories from Syed Pervez Qaiser
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 11:02 pm

Shardul Thakur recorded the best bowling for India against South Africa by taking seven wickets for 61 runs in South Africa’s first innings on the second day of the second Test match at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday (January 4).

Day 2 Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

Ravichandran Ashwin who took seven wickets for 66 runs at Nagpur in November 2015 held the previous record.

The right-arm medium-fast bowler’s previous best bowling was four for 61 against Australia in the second innings at Brisbane in 2020-21.

** South African skipper Dean Elgar made 28 runs off 120 balls with four fours at a strike rate of 23.33. It was his slowest innings against India when played over 100 balls. He was stuck on his overnight score of 11. It took him 32 balls to score his first runs of the morning - at one point, he had faced 47 dots in a row. He broke that sequence with a flicked boundary off Ravichandran Ashwin in the offspinner's first over of the match.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

** Keegan Petersen recorded his maiden half-century in the sixth innings of the fourth Test match by scoring 62 off 118 balls with nine fours. His previous highest was 19 off 29 balls with two fours against West Indies at Gros Islet in June 2021.

** Temba Bavuma made his second half-century against India in 11 innings of six Test matches by making 51 off 60 balls with six fours and one six. Overall, it was his 17th fifty in 76 innings of 46 Tests. He also scored one century.

** Kagiso Rabada received his fifth duck in 20 innings of 11 Test matches against India. Overall it was his 16th duck in 74 innings of 49 Tests. He became the first South African to receive five ducks against India. Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, Makhaya Ntini and Vernon Philander shared the previous record with four ducks each.

DEAN ELGAR’S SLOWEST INNINGS AGAINST INDIA
(S/R - Balls - Runs - Venue - Season - Result)

10.00 - 40 - 4 - Johannesburg - 2017-18 - Lost;
12.50 - 16 - 2 - Visakhapatnam - 2019-20 - Lost;
20.00 - 35 - 7 - Nagpur - 2015-16 - Lost;
23.33 - 120 - 28 - Johannesburg - 2021-22 - Awaited;
23.52 - 17 - 4 - Delhi - 2015-16 - Lost.

BEST BOWLING FOR INDIA AGAINST SOUTH AFRICA
(Figures - Bowler - Venue - Season - Result)

7/61 - Shardul Thakur - Johannesburg - 2021-22 - Awaited;
7/66 - Ravichandran Ashwin - Nagpur - 2015-16 - Won;
7/87 - Harbhajan Singh - Kolkata - 2004-05 - Won;
7/120 - Harbhajan Singh - Cape Town - 2010-11 - Match drawn;
7/145 - Ravichandran Ashwin - Visakhapatnam - 2019-20 - Won.

SHARDUL THAKUR’S BEST BOWLING IN TESTS
(Figures - Opponent - Venue - Season - Result)

7/61 - South Africa - Johannesburg - 2021-22 - Awaited;
4/61 - Australia - Brisbane - 2020-21 - Won (second innings);
3/94 - Australia - Brisbane - 2020-21 - Won (first innings);
2/22 - England - The Oval - 2021 - Won;
2/37 - England - Nottingham - 2021 - Match drawn.

Tags

Syed Pervez Qaiser Kagiso Rabada Dean Elgar Shardul Thakur Johannesburg South Africa Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Rankings & Stats Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test: Down And Out England Look For Revival At Sydney

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test: Down And Out England Look For Revival At Sydney

NZ Vs BAN, Live Cricket Scores, First Test: It's Ebadot Hossain Of Bangladesh Vs Ross Taylor Of New Zealand On Final Day

Sri Lanka Cricket Appoints Rumesh Ratnayake As Interim Coach For Zimbabwe Series

Romelu Lukaku Ready To Clean Up 'Mess,' Says Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Remain Winless After 1-1 Draw With Bengaluru FC

Ranji Trophy: BCCI Puts On Hold Domestic Tournament Due To Surge In COVID Cases

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: Shardul Thakur Stars As India Take 58-run Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Shardul Thakur Enters Record Books With Seven-wicket Haul

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

White Wonderland At The Top Of The World

Let It Snow

Let It Snow

Upcoming International Movies Based On True Incidents

Upcoming International Movies Based On True Incidents

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan And Hyderabad FC Lock Horns In Quest For Top Spot

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan And Hyderabad FC Lock Horns In Quest For Top Spot

Asia Cup 2022: India Women’s Hockey Team Needs To Live Up To Expectations, Says Savita Punia

Asia Cup 2022: India Women’s Hockey Team Needs To Live Up To Expectations, Says Savita Punia

SA Vs IND: Fans Divided Over Rassie Van Der Dussen’s Controversial Dismissal – VIDEO

SA Vs IND: Fans Divided Over Rassie Van Der Dussen’s Controversial Dismissal – VIDEO

Australia Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Saga Over, Serbian To Defend Title In Melbourne

Australia Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Saga Over, Serbian To Defend Title In Melbourne

Read More from Outlook

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Battleground Maldives: The Key To Indo-Chinese Strategic Control Over The Indian Ocean

Seema Guha / The Maldives has witnessed a battle for influence between India and China. For now, India is in the driver’s seat but will that change in future?

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Budget 2022: Govt Needs To Focus on Accessibility And Affordability Of Insurance Plans

Outlook Web Desk / Health insurance should be put in the 5 per cent GST slab and senior citizens should be exempt from GST. Tax deduction should be increased from Rs 25,000 to at least Rs 50,000.

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

2nd Test, Day 2: India Take 58-run Lead Against South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / At the close of play on Tuesday, India reached 85/2 after Shardul Thakur's seven-wicket haul. South Africa were all out for 229.

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

Ashwani Kumar / The sufferings of migrant workers have become the most rivetingly tragic tale of our times

Advertisement