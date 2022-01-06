Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test, Day 4: Can Indian Bowlers Prevent A First Defeat At Wanderers?

Follow here Day 4 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND. South Africa are looking at a series-levelling win in the Johannesburg Test after India won the first at Centurion.

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test, Day 4: Can Indian Bowlers Prevent A First Defeat At Wanderers?
On Day 4 on Thursday, India will look up to their bowlers to prevent a defeat in the Johannesburg Test. India have never lost a match at the Wanderers. Get here live cricket scores of SA vs IND here. | AP

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test, Day 4: Can Indian Bowlers Prevent A First Defeat At Wanderers?
2022-01-06T12:54:06+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 12:54 pm

India look up to their bowlers to protect their good record at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. India have never lost a Test match here but that could change on Thursday if South Africa can get another 122 runs on Day 4 of the second SA vs IND Test. India lead the three-Test series 1-0. Get here live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND.

(LIVE SCORECARD | AUS vs ENG SCORECARD)

This has largely been a bowlers' Test match and if the way bowlers on either side have performed, Day 4 is perfectly set up. South African captain Dean Elgar will be the home team's main man. He has shown tremendous fighting spirit and taken a few body blows.

While India will look for a couple of quick breakthroughs, South Africa will hope that their batsmen apply themselves on a wearing Wanderers pitch and keep the scoreboard ticking against a formidable Indian pace attack and a vastly experienced spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin.

The Wanderers Test has swung back and forth on Day 3 on Wednesday as India put themselves on the brink of a dominant, series-clinching position in their second innings at 155 for 2, only to falter and lose their last eight wickets for 110 runs.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane scored timely fifties but that advantage was somewhat lost as the lower order failed. India were ultimately bowled out for 266, giving South Africa a sight at victory and a chance to send the series to a deciding Test in Cape Town next week.

Jayanta Oinam Dean Elgar Johannesburg India Vs South Africa Cricket India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Sports
