Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara In Elite Club And Ajinkya Rahane's Unique Feat - Stats

Cheteshwar Pujara hit his 32nd half-century, in 160 innings of 94 matches, on Day 3 of second South Africa vs India Test. He also scored 18 centuries in Tests since 2010. Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most 50-plus innings in Tests.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara In Elite Club And Ajinkya Rahane's Unique Feat - Stats
India's Cheteshwar Pujara acknowledges his half-century on Day 3 of the 2nd Test match against South Africa at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. | AP Photo

Trending

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara In Elite Club And Ajinkya Rahane's Unique Feat - Stats
outlookindia.com
2022-01-05T19:23:33+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

More stories from Syed Pervez Qaiser
View All

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 7:23 pm

Cheteshwar Pujara became the ninth Indian and 57th batter overall to play fifty 50 plus innings in Tests. The right-hand top-order batter from Rajkot achieved this feat by scoring 53 off 86 balls with 10 fours in the Indian second innings on the third day of the second Test match at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Wednesday (January 5).

Day 3 Blog | Scorecard | News

It was Cheteshwar Pujara’s 32nd half-century in 160 innings of 94 Test matches. He also scored 18 centuries in Tests since 2010.

India’s Sachin Tendulkar holds the record of scoring the highest number of 50 plus innings in Tests. The master blaster played 119 fifty-plus innings, 51 centuries and 68 fifties, in 329 innings of 200 Tests between 1989 and 2013.

**The 111-run stand between Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane was the fourth-best third-wicket stand for India against South Africa in Tests. It was only the fourth century stand for this wicket position for India against South Africa. Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag’s 249-run partnership at Kolkata in 2009-10 is the highest third-wicket stand for India against South Africa. The other three century stands for this wicket position came in South Africa.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

** Ajinkya Rahane became only the fourth Indian player to score a fifty and a duck in the same Test match against South Africa. The right-hand batter who received his maiden duck in the 19th innings of the 12th Test match against South Africa in the first innings, went to score 58 off 78 balls with eight fours and one six in the second. Sourav Ganguly (0 &87 at Ahmedabad in April 20080, Sachin Tendulkar (63 & 0 at Durban in December 2006) and Virender Sehwag (0 &63 at Centurion in December 2010) are the other three Indians.

INDIAN WITH FIFTY 50 PLUS INNINGS IN TESTS
(Player - M - I - N.O - Runs - AVG - H.S - 100 - 50 - 0 - 50+)

Sachin Tendulkar - 200 - 329 - 33 - 15921 - 53.78 - 248* - 51 - 68 - 14 -119;
Rahul Dravid - 163 - 284 - 32 - 13265 - 52.63 - 270 - 36 - 63 - 7 - 99;
Sunil Gavaskar - 125 - 214 - 16 - 10122 - 51.12 - 236* - 34 - 45 - 12 - 79;
Venkat Sai Laxman - 134 - 225 - 34 - 8781 - 45.97 - 281 - 17 - 56 - 14 - 73;
Virat Kohli - 98 - 166 - 10 - 7854 - 50.34 - 254* - 27 - 27 - 14 - 54;
Virender Sehwag - 103 - 178 - 6 - 8503 - 49.43 - 319 - 23 - 31 - 16 - 54;
Dilip Vengsarkar - 116 - 185 - 22 - 6868 - 42.13 - 166 - 17 - 35 - 15 - 52;
Sourav Ganguly - 113 - 188 - 17 - 7212 - 42.17 - 239 - 16 - 35 - 13 - 51;
Cheteshwar Pujara - 94 - 160 - 9 - 6661 - 44.11 - 206* - 18 - 32 - 11 - 50.

BEST THIRD-WICKET STAND FOR INDIA AGAINST SOUTH AFRICA
(Runs - Partner - Venue - Season)

249 - Sachin Tendulkar/Virender Sehwag - Kolkata - 2009-10;
222 - Virat Kohli/Cheteshwar Pujara - Johannesburg - 2013-14 (Second);
176 - Gautam Gambhir/Sachin Tendulkar - Cape Town - 2010-11;
111 - Cheteshwar Pujara/Ajinkya Rahane - Johannesburg - 2021-22;
89 - Virat Kohli/Cheteshwar Pujara - Johannesburg - 2013-14 (First).

Tags

Syed Pervez Qaiser Cheteshwar Pujara Ajinkya Rahane Sachin Tendulkar Johannesburg Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Rankings & Stats Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Hits Six After Fight With Marco Jansen - WATCH

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Hits Six After Fight With Marco Jansen - WATCH

Adelaide ATP 2022: Ramkumar Ramanathan-Rohan Bopanna Pair Enters Doubles Quarters

Bangladesh Stun New Zealand In New Year Special Show: Top 5 BAN Wins In International Cricket

ATP Cup 2022: Poland Beat Argentina 3-0 To Win Group D, Face Spain In Semis

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test, Day 1: Rain Forces Early Stumps, Australia 126/3

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Gets 'Special Treatment,' Sparks Debate

SA Vs IND, 3nd Test, Day 3: India's Lead Grows Despite Losing Wickets - Lunch Report

SA Vs IND: ‘It’s Foolishness,’ Gautam Gambhir On Rishabh Pant Throwing His Wicket Away

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 2: India Reach 85/2, Take 58-Run Lead

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 Iconic Roles Played By Her In Films

Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 Iconic Roles Played By Her In Films

Advertisement

More from Sports

Bangladesh Script Historic First Win Against New Zealand – Statistical Highlights

Bangladesh Script Historic First Win Against New Zealand – Statistical Highlights

ICC Test Rankings: KL Rahul Gains 18 Places; Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah Move Up

ICC Test Rankings: KL Rahul Gains 18 Places; Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah Move Up

Who Is Ebadot Hossain

Who Is Ebadot Hossain

Bangladesh Cricketers Celebrate Historic Victory Against New Zealand - WATCH

Bangladesh Cricketers Celebrate Historic Victory Against New Zealand - WATCH

Read More from Outlook

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Love Is A Many-Splendoured Thing

Sakoon Singh / If anything will save the human race, it is the feeling of connectedness with loved ones, the empathy and love in our darkest days—both offered and received.

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

Pallavi Chakravorty / We have more than 434 million users on Facebook in India. And, as per the numbers disclosed over the last few years, we are growing equally in Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Ajit Mohan said.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: India Set 240-run Target

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: India Set 240-run Target

Jayanta Oinam / Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND. India start with a slender lead. The visitors are eyeing first series win in South Africa.

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Life In A Hashtag: A World Overwhelmed By The Digital Wave

Ashutosh Bhardwaj / If all validation must arrive via Insta reels and cheesy tweets, it may leave you more ins­ecure and dependent than ever. The digital matrix has turned our lives into a fake melodrama.

Advertisement