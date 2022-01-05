Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test: India Aim To Build Lead In Pace-Dominated Wanderers Tie

Follow here Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND. India start with a slender lead. The visitors lead the three-match series 1-0.

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test: India Aim To Build Lead In Pace-Dominated Wanderers Tie
India's top order will face a pace test on Day 3 of the second South Africa vs India Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Get here live cricket scores of SA vs IND here. | BCCI

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test: India Aim To Build Lead In Pace-Dominated Wanderers Tie
2022-01-05T12:28:34+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 12:28 pm

Day 3 of the Wanderers Test on Wednesday could determine which way the second South Africa vs India Test will go. It's been a bowlers' Test match so far and India's top order, minus an injured Virat Kohli, faces another test by pace. India start with a slender lead of 58 runs and will need at least 300 more runs to steer themselves to a zone of safety. India have a 1-0 lead after winning the opening Test in Centurion. Get here live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND.

(LIVE SCORECARD | AUS vs ENG SCORECARD | NZ vs BAN FIRST TEST HIGHLIGHTS)

Two men, whose Test futures are under the scanner, face the challenge of building India's lead on Day 3 of the Wanderers Test in Johannesburg.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, whose top order contribution in recent times have been sub-par, are at in the middle and will aim to score the bulk of the runs after India lost both their openers rather cheaply on Day 2.

Rahane (batting on 11) and Pujara (batting on 35) have produced 41 runs in just 8.2 overs and have showed the right intent against the largely pace-oriented South African attack. The first hour's play will be important for the not out batsmen on Wednesday.

The onus is now on the Indian batsmen to force a win. India lead 1-0 in the three-Test series and if the visitors are looking South Africa in the eye at the Wanderers, it's because of Shardul Thakur, who recorded the best bowling for India against South Africa by taking seven wickets for 61 runs in South Africa’s first innings.

Shardul Thakur's previous best bowling figures were four for 61 against Australia in the second innings at Brisbane in 2020-21. India won that match. 

Jayanta Oinam Shardul Thakur Johannesburg Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Sports
