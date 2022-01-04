AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test: Down And Out England Look For Revival At Sydney

Having endured a nine-wicket loss in Brisbane, a 275-run loss in the day-night Test in Adelaide and the thumping innings and 14-run defeat in the Boxing Day Test, COVID-19 ravaged England aim to bounce back at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the venue of the fourth Ashes Test from Wednesday. England have happy memories of the SCG. Their last Test win in Australia came here in 2011. Joe Root's men will play for pride while Australia will be relentless in their quest for a five-nil result. England will be reinforced by the return of Stuart Broad in place of their most successful Ashes bowler Ollie Robinson (nine wickets), who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury. England's biggest concern has been their batting and if there is no real improvement there then Australia are set to dominate again with their pace battery, where Scott Boland has been sensational. Boland took six wickets for seven runs as England collapsed in the second innings to be all out for 68 in Melbourne, allowing Australia to retain the Ashes with two matches to spare. (LIVE SCORECARD | NZ vs BAN SCORECARD | SA vs IND SCORECARD)