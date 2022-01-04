Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test: Down And Out England Look For Revival At Sydney

Get here day 1 live cricket scores and updates of the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England. AUS lead the five-Test series 3-0.

Australia look for a clean sweep of the Ashes and go into the fourth Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground high on morale against a beleaguered England side. Get here Day 1 live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG. | AP Photo

2022-01-04T23:35:45+05:30
Koushik Paul
Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 11:35 pm

Having endured a nine-wicket loss in Brisbane, a 275-run loss in the day-night Test in Adelaide and the thumping innings and 14-run defeat in the Boxing Day Test, COVID-19 ravaged England aim to bounce back at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the venue of the fourth Ashes Test from Wednesday. England have happy memories of the SCG. Their last Test win in Australia came here in 2011. Joe Root's men will play for pride while Australia will be relentless in their quest for a five-nil result. England will be reinforced by the return of Stuart Broad in place of their most successful Ashes bowler Ollie Robinson (nine wickets), who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury. England's biggest concern has been their batting and if there is no real improvement there then Australia are set to dominate again with their pace battery, where Scott Boland has been sensational.  Boland took six wickets for seven runs as England collapsed in the second innings to be all out for 68 in Melbourne, allowing Australia to retain the Ashes with two matches to spare. (LIVE SCORECARD | NZ vs BAN SCORECARD | SA vs IND SCORECARD)

Ashes England vs Australia England national cricket team Australia national cricket team
