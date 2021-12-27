AUS Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, Ashes, Boxing Day Test, Day 3: England Face Rout At MCG

England are staring at another defeat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. With emphatic wins in Brisbane and Adelaide, Australia look to take an unbeatable 3-0 lead and retain the Ashes. England continue to suffer batting failures and will start Day 3 on Tuesday at 31 for four in their second innings. Get here live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test.

Day 3 Preview

England are in a massive spot of bother at MCG. They have lost 14 wickets in a space of 65.1 plus 12 overs in the second innings so far. In the middle are two men who face a Herculean task to save this Test and keep the Ashes alive. With Ben Stokes and Joe Root at the crease, England still require another 51 runs to make Australia bat again.

For the second straight day, bowlers on either side have dominated the match. First, England seamer James Anderson bagged the key wickets of Marcus Harris (76) and Steve Smith (16) in his tally of 4 for 33 off 23 overs. This helped England bowl out Australia for 267 and take a lead of 82 runs. It could have been more if not not for Anderson.

But Anderson's good work was blown away as Mitchell Starc (2 for 11) dismissed Zak Crawley, caught behind for 5, and Dawid Malan, leg before without scoring, in consecutive deliveries.

Aussie debutant Scott Boland (2 wickets for 1 run) delighted his home crowd of 42,626 roaring fans by removing opener Haseeb Hameed for 7 and Jack Leach without scoring in the penultimate over of the day. Australia are all set to go for the kill.