Monday, Dec 27, 2021
AUS Vs ENG, Live Cricket Scores, Ashes, Boxing Day Test, Day 3: England Face Rout At MCG

Australian bowlers are in complete control of the third Test in Melbourne. England batters have their backs to the wall to save the Ashes series. Follow Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of AUS vs ENG.

Australian bowlers are on top in the third Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground. England will battle for survival on Day 3 on Tuesday. Follow Day 3 live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test | AP Photo

outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T23:05:27+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 11:05 pm

England are staring at another defeat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. With emphatic wins in Brisbane and Adelaide, Australia look to take an unbeatable 3-0 lead and retain the Ashes. England continue to suffer batting failures and will start Day 3 on Tuesday at 31 for four in their second innings. Get here live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test.

Day 3 Preview

England are in a massive spot of bother at MCG. They have lost 14 wickets in a space of 65.1 plus 12 overs in the second innings so far. In the middle are two men who face a Herculean task to save this Test and keep the Ashes alive. With Ben Stokes and Joe Root at the crease, England still require another 51 runs to make Australia bat again.

For the second straight day, bowlers on either side have dominated the match. First, England seamer James Anderson bagged the key wickets of Marcus Harris (76) and Steve Smith (16) in his tally of 4 for 33 off 23 overs. This helped England bowl out Australia for 267 and take a lead of 82 runs. It could have been more if not not for Anderson.

But Anderson's good work was blown away as Mitchell Starc (2 for 11) dismissed Zak Crawley, caught behind for 5, and Dawid Malan, leg before without scoring, in consecutive deliveries.

Aussie debutant Scott Boland (2 wickets for 1 run) delighted his home crowd of 42,626 roaring fans by removing opener Haseeb Hameed for 7 and Jack Leach without scoring in the penultimate over of the day. Australia are all set to go for the kill.

