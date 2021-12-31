Goodbye 2021, Welcome 2022: Fresh Challenges For Indian Cricket Team In A Choc-A-Bloc New Year — Full Schedule

A new year is here, and the Indian national cricket team will be busier than ever. There will be new resolutions, stated or otherwise. And for the first time, two captains — Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma — will lead the Indian charge in different formats. In the upcoming ODI series in South Africa, KL Rahul will captain India since Rohit Sharma is injured. (More Cricket News)

Despite the failure to win either of the ICC tournaments that they competed in 2021, it was a memorable year for the Indian cricket team. India started the year on a high, breaching 'Fortress Gabba' to win an unprecedented back-to-back Test series in Australia.

India then closed the year with another high, this time by becoming the first Asian team to win a Test in Centurion, a South African citadel. It was truly a memorable year for the Test team even though it failed to lift the inaugural ICC World Test Championship mace, losing to New Zealand in a six-day final. With Kohli being the unofficial mascot of Test cricket, an Indian win would have made the occasion befitting some celebrations.

In between, India won all bilateral ODI series and yet failed to win the T20 World Cup as 'the hosts' in the Middle East, making an early exit following defeats to Pakistan (a first in World Cups) and New Zealand.

NEW FRONTIERS

Now, new challenges await the Indian cricket team in 2022. India in fact can start the new year by sealing their first-ever Test series win in South Africa. And they are already 1-0 in the three-match series.

Indian cricketers, stars in their own rights, will switch national colours for lucrative franchise jerseys and will rub shoulders with international stars in the seasonal jamboree called the Indian Premier League. IPL 2022 will have a new look with two new teams and more games.

Here's a look at upcoming series and tournaments which will feature India:

India's Tour Of South Africa (January): 2nd Test - January 3-7, Johannesburg; 3rd Test - January 11-15, Cape Town; 1st ODI - January 19, Paarl; 2nd ODI - January 21, Paarl; 3rd ODI - January 23, Cape Town.

West Indies Tour Of India (February): 1st ODI - February 6, Ahmedabad; 2nd ODI - February 9, Jaipur; 3rd ODI - February 12, Kolkata; 1st T20I - February 15, Cuttack; 2nd T20I - February 18, Visakhapatnam; 3rd T20I - February 20, Trivandrum.

Sri Lanka Tour Of India (February-March): 1st Test - February 25-March 1, Bengaluru; 2nd Test - March 5-9, Mohali; 1st T20I - March 13, Mohali; 2nd T20I - March 15, Dharamsala; 3rd T20I - March 18, Lucknow.

IPL 2022 In April-May: Venues and dates not yet announced. The mega auction will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. World's premier T20 league becomes bigger with two news franchises jumping the IPL bandwagon.

South Africa Tour Of India (June): 1st T20I - June 9, Chennai; 2nd T20I - June 12, Bengaluru; 3rd T20I - June 14, Nagpur; 4th T20I - June 17, Rajkot; 5th T20I - June 19, Delhi.

India Tour Of England (July): The Rescheduled Fifth Test - July 1-5, Birmingham; 1st T20I - July 7, Southampton; 2nd T20I - July 9, Birmingham; 3rd T20I - July 10, Nottingham; 1st ODI - July 12, London; 2nd ODI - July 14, London; 3rd ODI - July 17, Manchester.

India Tour Of West Indies (July-August): 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is - Venues and dates not yet announced.

Asia Cup 2022 (September): Venue and dates yet to be announced.

Australia Tour Of India (September-October): 4 Tests and 3 T20Is - Venues and dates not yet announced.

T20 World Cup 2022 In Australia (October-November): Venues and dates not yet announced.

India Tour Of Bangladesh (November-December): 2 Tests and 3 ODIs Venues and dates not yet announced.

* Schedules and fixtures are subject to change.