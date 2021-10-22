Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

England cricket board announced that the game has been moved to Edgbaston and will be part of India's white-ball tour.

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022
India were leading 2-1 when the match was called off after the visiting players refused to take the field following positive COVID-19 cases among its support staff. | File Photo

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022
2021-10-22T18:06:24+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 22 Oct 2021, Updated: 22 Oct 2021 6:06 pm

The fifth and final Test between India and England, which was suspended due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the visitors' camp last month, was on Friday rescheduled to July next year. (More Cricket News)

The England ad Wales Cricket Board announced that the game has been moved to Edgbaston from Manchester and will be part of India's white-ball tour. The match will be held from July 1.

"With India leading the series 2-1, the concluding fifth match will now take place from July 1, 2022, at Edgbaston, following an agreement between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)," said the ECB in a statement.

"Ticket holders do not have to take any action as all tickets will remain valid for the equivalent rearranged matchday at their host venue.

"Host venues will communicate the new fixture details to ticket purchasers and the options available to them, including the timeframe for requesting a refund if they are not able to attend the new match day," the ECB added.

Last month, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, in an interview to PTI, had made it clear that the rescheduled match would be an extension of the series and not a standalone game.

"We want the series to be completed as this will be our first series win (in England) since 2007," Ganguly had said.

India were leading 2-1 when the match was called off after the visiting players refused to step on to the field following positive COVID-19 cases among its support staff, including head coach Ravi Shastri.

Sourav Ganguly Edgbaston Old Trafford, Manchester Cricket India vs England India national cricket team England national cricket team
