SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, Centurion Test: Will Rain Play Spoilsport For India On Final Day

India's bowlers have South Africa on the mat. The visitors, looking for their first Test series win in South Africa, are six wickets away from taking a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series. There is some prediction for rain on Thursday, Day 2 on Monday was entirely washed out, and South Africa, trailing by 211 runs, will need some serious batting determination from the middle and lower order to deny India. Get here Day 5 live cricket scores and updates of SA vs IND.

South African captain Dean Elgar faces the ultimate challenge to bat three full sessions and deny India a win in the Centurion Test on Thursday. Elgar has seen the downfall of three top-order batsmen and a bowling all-rounder as Jasprit Bumrah (2 for 22), Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami exploited the pacy nature of the SuperSport Park pitch.

This has been a good Test match for India's young Test players. En route to his magnificent century and 23 in the Indian second innings, KL Rahul faced a record number of 334 balls, the most by any overseas Test opener at Centurion. Among all openers, only South African Herschelle Gibbs (341 balls) and AB de Villiers (334 balls) have faced more balls than KL Rahul in a Teat match at Centurion.

Alas, South Africa don't have the batsmen of the caliber of Gibbs or De Villiers. South Africa will start Day 5 at 94 for four. This Test has been a big disappointment for the home team. South Africa scored 197 in the first innings and overall, their batsmen have undone all the good work by Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada, who have taken 15 Indian wickets in this Test.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar was 52 not out at stumps on Wednesday. He has been the backbone of South Africa’s second-innings resistance after battling his way through 122 deliveries. Elgar and his teammates will have to show plenty of that application on Thursday.