Friday, Dec 31, 2021
SA Vs IND: KL Rahul To Lead India In ODIs, Rohit Sharma Ruled Out - Check Squad

India's new limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury. KL Rahul will the team.

KL Rahul will lead India in ODIs against South Africa. | File Photo

2021-12-31T21:06:31+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 9:06 pm

The BCCI on Friday named KL Rahul as the captain of the Indian national cricket team for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. (More Cricket News)

Rohit Sharma, who replaced Virat Kohli as India's limited overs' skipper, will miss the series due to a hamstring injury.

KL Rahul, 29, is already the vice-captain of the Test team and he won the player of the match in the first Test at Centurion.

Rohit is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru along with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been named Rahul's deputy.

The Indian selectors have recalled veteran opener, Shikhar Dhawan while young turks, Ruturaj Gaekwad and Venkatesh Iyer have been rewarded for their stellar shows in the domestic circuit.

Squad: KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj.

More to follow...

KL Rahul Rohit Sharma Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team
