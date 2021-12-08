Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Rohit Sharma Replaces Virat Kohli As ODI Skipper, Indian Cricket's Captaincy Officially Split

Rohit Sharma already got the T20 reigns and led India to a 3-0 clean sweep against New Zealand. He will take a huge burden off Virat Kohli, whose Test form has suffered a lot in the last two years.

Rohit Sharma was already named the captain of the Indian T20 team.

2021-12-08T20:40:06+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 8:40 pm

In an expected move, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Wednesday appointed Rohit Sharma as the captain of the ODI team ahead of the upcoming tour of South Africa. He will replace Virat Kohli at the helm. (More Cricket News)

The opening batter already got the T20 reigns and led India to a 3-0 clean sweep against New Zealand soon after the failed ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign under Kohli. With this move, the Indian cricket team's captaincy split is officially completed.

Rohit, 34, has an impeccable limited-overs captaincy record, especially in the shortest format of the game. He has led Mumbai Indians to multiple Indian Premier League (IPL) titles. In fact, he is the most successful captain in the IPL, even surpassing legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The clamour for split-captaincy was growing, and with Kohli struggling in Test cricket, the transition will be read as a wise move from the selectors. Kohli himself has cited "workload management" as one of the key areas he needs to work on to prolong an already celebrated career. And he clearly prefers Test cricket.

India's new head coach, Rahul Dravid has also stressed on injury and mental health management to get the best result from the players. Kohli's failure to score an international century in the last two years sure justifies such a call. His last century (136) was against Bangladesh in the Pink-Ball Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in November 2019.

Rohit will thus become the sole white-ball leader of the team till the 2023 ODI World Cup.

But in an unexpected move, the national selectors removed Ajinkya Rahane from Test vice-captaincy. Rohit will now take that position too. Rahane missed the Mumbai Test against New Zealand after picking up an injury in the last minute.

The Indian selectors announced an 18-member squad for the three-Test series against South Africa.

Big names who have missed the bus are Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shubman Gill. They are all nursing injuries.

Test Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj.

Standby Players: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

India's tour of South Africa starts with the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion. It will be followed by two more Test matches and three ODI matches.

The Test series will be part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODI series will form part of the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League, which serves as the qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup.

