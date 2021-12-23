IPL 2022 Auction: BCCI Sets Dates For Indian Premier League Mega Auction - Report

The BCCI has reportedly set February 12 and 13 as the dates for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, with January 17 the last date to enroll for the auction. The IPL 2022 mega auction is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru. (More Cricket News)

With IPL becoming a team-team tournament from the 2022 edition, the mega auction will become even bigger. Initial estimates hint that more than 1000 players will register for the IPL 2022 mega auction. But the final list of players whose names will go under the hammer should contain around 250.

The player pool will have a veritable list of international stars following the release by the eight franchises. Only 27 players were retained by the teams. CHECK the full list of retained players available purses.

And official communication from the BCCI is awaited, but "the IPL officials have called each franchise on Thursday (December 23) to inform them of the dates," reports Cricbuzz.

Earlier, it was widely reported that the player auction will be held on February 7 and 8 at the same venue.

"Unless the Covid-19 situation worsens, we will have the IPL mega auction in India. The two-day event will be held on February 7 and 8 and like other years, we plan to hold it in Bengaluru. Preparations are underway,” PTI reported quoting a BCCI source on Wednesday.

The two new teams -- Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow franchise and CVC-owned Ahmedabad franchise -- are yet to finalise/reveal their three draft picks, and the BCCI might extend the dates for both as CVC is yet to get clearance to join the IPL bandwagon.