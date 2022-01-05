Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test: Aussie Batters Up Against Rain, England Pace

Get here day 2 live cricket scores and updates of the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England. AUS have already retained the Ashes and lead the five-Test series 3-0.

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad was impressive on a stop-start Day of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney on Wednesday. Get here Day 2 live cricket scores of AUS vs ENG. | AP Photo

2022-01-05T23:38:34+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 11:38 pm

Rain could pour water on Australia's quest for an Ashes sweep. Having already retained the urn, Australia lost the advantage of opting to bat first against England in Sydney after rain forced four stoppages and ultimately ended play early on Wednesday. More rain is predicted and it remains to be seen if England bowlers can exploit the overcast conditions on a greenish pitch. After rain delays permitted only 21 completed overs in the opening two sessions , runs and wickets came more frequently in the final passage of play as Australia reached 126 for 3 at stumps. All three Aussie batters -- David Warner, Marcus Harris and Marnus Labuschagne -- squandered good starts as English pacers James Anderson, Mark Wood and Stuart Broad bagged a wicket each.  Steve Smith was unbeaten on six and Usman Khawaja was four not out when rain ended play for the day. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the fourth Test between AUS vs ENG. (LIVE SCORECARD | SA Vs IND SCORECARD)

Koushik Paul Pat Cummins Joe Root Sydney Australia Cricket Ashes England vs Australia England national cricket team Australia national cricket team Live Score Live Blog Sports
