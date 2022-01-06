Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj To Lead 15-Member Squad, IND Open Vs PAK – Full Schedule, Squad

India will begin their ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on March 6. The selectors have dropped Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey owing to poor form.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj To Lead 15-Member Squad, IND Open Vs PAK – Full Schedule, Squad
India finished runners-up in the last edition of the ICC Women's World Cup. | File photo

Trending

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj To Lead 15-Member Squad, IND Open Vs PAK – Full Schedule, Squad
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T11:29:35+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

More stories from Koushik Paul
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 11:29 am

Mithali Raj will lead the 15-member India squad in the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup, the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday. The same squad will play a five-match ODI series against New Zealand as a preparation for the mega event. (More Cricket News)

India begin their ICC Women’s World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on March 6 at the Bay Oval, Tauranga. The five-match ODI series against the White Ferns is scheduled to start on February 11. The BCCI women’s selection committee also selected a squad for a one-off T20 international against New Zealand to be played on February 9.

Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues and pacer Shikha Pandey have been dropped from the squad due to lack of form. The right-handed Jemimah Rodrigues failed to hit the double-figure mark during the last year in all the international assignments she was a part of. Pandey has been similarly off colour.

Meanwhile, the trio of Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh and Yastika Bhatia have been awarded for the performances in the national colours last year against Australia. Renuka, particularly, opened the bowling alongside veteran Jhulan Goswami and earned a lot of praise. 

She is yet to play an ODI, but her combination with Goswami in the tour Down Under might have prompted the selectors to pick her up ahead of Pandey. Similarly, Yastika good show with the bat against Australia was the reason to pick her ahead of Jemimah. 

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Yastika caught the eye of everyone when she scored her maiden ODI fifty helping India win against Australia, chasing 265.   

India squad for 5 ODIs against NZ and ICC Women’s World Cup: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.

India women’s squad for one-off T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, S. Meghna, Simran Dil Bahadur.

India’s schedule in ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Vs Pakistan - March 6th, Bay Oval, Tauranga

Vs New Zealand - March 10th, Seddon Park, Hamilton

Vs West Indies - March 12th, Seddon Park, Hamilton

Vs England, March 16th, Bay Oval, Tauranga

Vs Australia - March 19th, Eden Park, Auckland

Vs Bangladesh, March 22nd - Seddon Park, Hamilton

Vs South Africa, March 27th - Hagley Oval, Christchurch 

Indian women's complete schedule against New Zealand  

Only T20I - February 9th, McLean Park, Napier

1st ODI - February 11th, McLean Park, Napier

2nd ODI - February 14th, Saxton Oval, Nelson

3rd ODI - February 16th, Saxton Oval, Nelson

4th ODI - February 22nd, John Davies Oval, Queenstown

5th ODI - February 24th, John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Tags

Koushik Paul Mithali Raj Smriti Mandhana Shafali Verma Jemimah Rodrigues Shikha Pandey India Cricket India Women's Cricket Team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Australian Open 2022: World No.1 Novak Djokovic Takes Legal Action After Visa Cancellation

Australian Open 2022: World No.1 Novak Djokovic Takes Legal Action After Visa Cancellation

Copa Del Rey 2021-22: Real Madrid, Barcelona Begin Campaigns With Hard-Fought Victories

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Chelsea, English League Cup: Spurs Gift Blues 2-0 Lead In Semis

Australian Open 2022: Sports Ministry Miffed at Organisers For Denying Aman Dahiya Entry

AUS Vs ENG, Ashes, Live Cricket Scores, 4th Test: Usman Khawaja's (132) Ninth Test Century Powers Australia (384/7)

Lionel Messi Flies Back To France To Join PSG After Negative COVID-19 Test

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Move To Top After Thrilling Draw With ATK Mohun Bagan

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka Batter, Quits International Cricket With Immediate Effect

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli 'Is Definitely Getting Better,' Reveals Cheteshwar Pujara

SA Vs IND: Virat Kohli 'Is Definitely Getting Better,' Reveals Cheteshwar Pujara

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Stuck In Melbourne Airport After Visa Faux Pas

Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Stuck In Melbourne Airport After Visa Faux Pas

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: Grandstand Finish On The Cards As India Chase Series Win

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: Grandstand Finish On The Cards As India Chase Series Win

COVID-19 Cases Force Liverpool Vs Arsenal League Cup Semifinal Tie To Be Postponed

COVID-19 Cases Force Liverpool Vs Arsenal League Cup Semifinal Tie To Be Postponed

Read More from Outlook

Pandemic Pangs: When The World Looked Inward For Succour

Pandemic Pangs: When The World Looked Inward For Succour

Chandan Gomes / The pandemic taught the world to battle emptiness and also to seek the meaning of life and love in the people around them.

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Haima Deshpande / While the three allies appear to be together in Maharashtra, in reality, the Congress Party has been boxed into a corner by Shiv Sena and NCP, leaving it a 'lonely third' in the tripartite coalition.

Ashes, Live: Khawaja Century Leads Australia Vs England

Ashes, Live: Khawaja Century Leads Australia Vs England

Koushik Paul / Get here day 2 live cricket scores and updates of the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England. AUS have already retained the Ashes and lead the five-Test series 3-0.

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

Edul Patel / Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique digital tokens in the blockchain network. The value is based on what someone is offering to pay for it. So, demand drives prices.

Advertisement