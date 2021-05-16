Rumour Has It: PSG To Target Robert Lewandowski If Kylian Mbappe Exits, Zinedine Zidane To Leave Real Madrid

The uncertain future of Kylian Mbappe means Paris Saint-Germain's off-season plans remain unclear. (More Football News)

The big-spending French powerhouse could enter the market to make a splash if the superstar 22-year-old forward exits.

PSG are currently in a Ligue 1 title fight and fell in the Champions League semi-finals.

TOP STORY - PSG TO TURN TO BAYERN'S LEWANDOWSKI

L'Equipe claims that PSG have put Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski firmly on their radar, should Kylian Mbappe leave.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with Real Madrid along with Liverpool and Manchester United.

L'Equipe reports that PSG will want to be proactive and land a major signing if Mbappe exits and the Bundesliga top scorer is top of their list, even if Bayern are determined to keep him.

Lewandowski is contracted with Bayern until 2023 although there have been some rumblings about entertaining a move elsewhere.

Tenté par un départ du Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski pense au PSG



Après sept ans au Bayern Munich, le buteur polonais réfléchit à un nouveau challenge cet été. Si le PSG devait se résoudre à vendre Kylian Mbappé, le club pourrait étudier le dossier https://t.co/kUuvUw28UT pic.twitter.com/ldzgDR9ipl — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) May 15, 2021

ROUND-UP

- Goal are reporting that Zinedine Zidane has informed his Real Madrid players that he will leave at the end of this season. The Sunday Mirror claims the club are already considering Everton's Carlo Ancelotti and ex-Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri as his replacement.

- Arsenal have joined Manchester City in the race to sign departing Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand reports the Mail on Sunday.

- West Ham are reportedly front of the queue to sign West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone according to Football Insider.

- Bayern Munich are targeting Inter defender Achraf Hakimi according to Mundo Deportivo.

- Marca claims Real Madrid are interested in Rennes teenage midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

FI EXCLUSIVE



- West Ham have leapfrogged Spurs in race to sign West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone



- 28-year-old expected to leave Hawthorns after Baggies' relegation



Full story: https://t.co/M38YKAXA0b#WHUFC #WBA #THFC pic.twitter.com/V1HOji4akO — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) May 15, 2021

