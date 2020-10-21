October 21, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Real Madrid Vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Streaming: How And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match

Real Madrid Vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Streaming: How And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match

Match and telecast details of Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League match - Live streaming, TV, online, lineups, times

Outlook Web Bureau 21 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Real Madrid Vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Streaming: How And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match
Real Madrid face Shakhtar Donetsk
Courtesy: Twitter (@realmadriden)
Real Madrid Vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Streaming: How And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match
outlookindia.com
2020-10-21T17:17:06+05:30

Tournament's most successful side, Real Madrid start their 2020-21 Champions League campaign with a Group B home match against Shakhtar Donetsk. The clash between Spanish and Ukrainian champions can be a tricky one considering the missing personnel in both camps. But Zinedine Zidane's Los Blancos will enter the match as the favourites, as any other would be. They are the 13-time champions. (More Football News)

But the run-up to the match is dominated by Madrid's shock defeat to promoted Cadiz in La Liga, Sergio Ramos' injury and the impending El Clasico against Barcelona, who cantered to a 5-1 win against Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros early morning.

And as it turned out, the skipper has not been named in the Madrid squad for the match. After winning a hat-trick, from 2016 and 2018, Madrid have exited the Champions League in the last-16 stage in back-to-back campaigns. So, Zidane has his task cut out.

On the other hand, Shakhtar are unbeaten in five matches -- two wins and three draws -- in their domestic competition. And Luis Castro's side beat Lviv 5-1 before leaving for Spain.

The two teams have met twice before tonight's clash, with Madrid winning on both occasions, and the aggregated scores read 8-3. So, expect more goals. This is the first meeting between in five years since Madrid won 4-3 in a thriller.

Inter Milan and Borussia Monchengladbach are the other two teams in the group.

Match details:

What: UEFA Champions League, Group B match between Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk
When: October 21 (Wednesday), 22:25 PM IST
Where: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, Madrid, Spain

TV Listing and streaming:

Sony Ten 2/HD, SonyLiv in the Indian subcontinent;

Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Mitele Plus in Spain;

ootballua.tv, OLL.tv, Futbol 2 in Ukraine;

BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com in UK;

TUDN.com, UniMas, ZonaFutbol, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, CBS All Access in the United States.

Likely XIs: Both sides are nursing a long list of injury and medical concerns, including COVID-19 isolation of Shakhtar duo Junior Moraes and Mykola Matviyenko.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Nacho, Varane, Militao, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrygo, Jovic, Vinicius

Shakhtar Donetsk: Trubin; Dodo, Khocholava, Bondar, Korniienko; Maycon, Patrick; Marlos, Kovalenko, Taison; Dentinho.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Abu Dhabi, Live Cricket Scores: KKR's Lockie Ferguson Faces RCB Test

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Zinedine Zidane Madrid Spain Football Live streaming UEFA Champions League Real Madrid Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos