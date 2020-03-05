March 05, 2020
Poshan
Real Madrid Star Eden Hazard Undergoes Successful Ankle Surgery In Dallas

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has had surgery on his injured ankle in Dallas, with the club stating the procedure was a success

Omnisport 05 March 2020
Real Madrid's Eden Hazard reacts injured at the ground during a Champions League soccer match Group A between Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-03-05T23:42:12+0530

Eden Hazard has undergone successful surgery on his ankle at a facility in Dallas. (More Football News)

The Real Madrid star sustained a fracture to his right fibula in the 1-0 LaLiga defeat to Levante.

The 29-year-old was sent for an operation in the United States as, according to reports in Spain, it was felt that doctors with experience of treating similar injuries sustained by NBA stars would be best placed to offer a long-term fix.

Madrid confirmed on Thursday that Hazard's surgery went as planned, under the supervision of club doctors, and he will continue to be monitored before beginning his rehabilitation process.

Hazard, who has only made 15 appearances for Madrid since a €100million move from Chelsea as a result of injuries, met Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic after arriving in the USA.

He is expected to return to the Spanish capital in the coming days to continue his recovery.

It has been speculated Hazard is not likely to be fully fit for three months, although Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has expressed confidence the forward will play again for Madrid this season.

Eden Hazard Football Real Madrid Sports Injury Sports

Outlook Videos