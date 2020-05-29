Premier League Is Back: The Complete Schedule For The Remaining Fixtures

After what will have been a three-month absence, the Premier League is set to restart on June 17.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News
The first games following the coronavirus pandemic will see Manchester City take on Arsenal and Aston Villa play Sheffield United, before a full round of fixtures begins on June 19.
Liverpool are a maximum of two wins away from clinching a first title in 30 years, though they could secure the trophy against Everton at Goodison Park on matchday 30 if City lose their first match back against Arsenal.
There is also plenty to play for in the race for European qualification and the battle against the drop.
We look at the outstanding 92 games in the 2019-20 Premier League season.
17.06.2020— Premier League (@premierleague) May 28, 2020
Premier League Shareholders today agreed to a new provisional restart date for the 2019/20 season of Wednesday 17 June, provided that all safety requirements are in place
Matchday 28
Aston Villa vs Sheffield United
Manchester City vs Arsenal
Matchday 30
Aston Villa vs Chelsea
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Everton vs Liverpool
Manchester City vs Burnley
Newcastle United vs Sheffield United
Norwich City vs Southampton
Tottenham vs Manchester United
Watford vs Leicester City
West Ham vs Wolves
Matchday 31
Burnley vs Watford
Chelsea vs Manchester City
Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Manchester United vs Sheffield United
Newcastle United vs Aston Villa
Norwich City vs Everton
Southampton vs Arsenal
Tottenham vs West Ham
Wolves vs Bournemouth
Matchday 32
Arsenal vs Norwich City
Aston Villa vs Wolves
Bournemouth vs Newcastle United
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United
Crystal Palace vs Burnley
Everton vs Leicester City
Manchester City vs Liverpool
Sheffield United vs Tottenham
Watford vs Southampton
West Ham vs Chelsea
Matchday 33
Burnley vs Sheffield United
Chelsea vs Watford
Leicester City vs Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Manchester United vs Bournemouth
Newcastle United vs West Ham
Norwich City vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Southampton vs Manchester City
Tottenham vs Everton
Wolves vs Arsenal
Matchday 34
Arsenal vs Leicester City
Aston Villa vs Manchester United
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool
Bournemouth vs Tottenham
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
Everton vs Southampton
Manchester City vs Newcastle United
Sheffield United vs Wolves
Watford vs Norwich City
West Ham vs Burnley
Matchday 35
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City
Liverpool vs Burnley
Manchester United vs Southampton
Norwich City vs West Ham
Sheffield United vs Chelsea
Tottenham vs Arsenal
Watford vs Newcastle United
Wolves vs Everton
Matchday 36
Arsenal vs Liverpool
Burnley vs Wolves
Chelsea vs Norwich City
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
Everton vs Aston Villa
Leicester City vs Sheffield United
Manchester City vs Bournemouth
Newcastle United vs Tottenham
Southampton vs Brighton and Hove Albion
West Ham vs Watford
Matchday 37
Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Bournemouth vs Southampton
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United
Liverpool vs Chelsea
Manchester United vs West Ham
Norwich City vs Burnley
Sheffield United vs Everton
Tottenham vs Leicester City
Watford vs Manchester City
Wolves vs Crystal Palace
Matchday 38
Arsenal vs Watford
Burnley vs Brighton and Hove Albion
Chelsea vs Wolves
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
Everton vs Bournemouth
Leicester City vs Manchester United
Manchester City vs Norwich City
Newcastle United vs Liverpool
Southampton vs Sheffield United
West Ham vs Aston Villa
'Pornoextortion': Former Argentina Forward Ezequiel Lavezzi Makes Sex Video Blackmail Complaint
Just Wanted To See His Dying Son: Story Behind Photograph Of Crying Man That Shook India
Detained Briefly By Delhi Police After Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Migrants Get Cong Help
The Lockdown Failed On All Fronts. There's No Other Way Of Saying It
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
'Already Engaged With China To Peacefully Resolve It': India On Trump's Offer To Mediate Ladakh Standoff
Migrant Workers Won't Be Charged For Journeys Back Home: SC Tells Centre
BCCI-ECB In Talks, Indian Cricketers May Play 'The Hundred' In England Next Year