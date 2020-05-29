Premier League Is Back: The Complete Schedule For The Remaining Fixtures

After what will have been a three-month absence, the Premier League is set to restart on June 17.

The first games following the coronavirus pandemic will see Manchester City take on Arsenal and Aston Villa play Sheffield United, before a full round of fixtures begins on June 19.

Liverpool are a maximum of two wins away from clinching a first title in 30 years, though they could secure the trophy against Everton at Goodison Park on matchday 30 if City lose their first match back against Arsenal.

There is also plenty to play for in the race for European qualification and the battle against the drop.

We look at the outstanding 92 games in the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Matchday 28

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Matchday 30

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal

Everton vs Liverpool

Manchester City vs Burnley

Newcastle United vs Sheffield United

Norwich City vs Southampton

Tottenham vs Manchester United

Watford vs Leicester City

West Ham vs Wolves

Matchday 31

Burnley vs Watford

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Leicester City vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs Sheffield United

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa

Norwich City vs Everton

Southampton vs Arsenal

Tottenham vs West Ham

Wolves vs Bournemouth

Matchday 32

Arsenal vs Norwich City

Aston Villa vs Wolves

Bournemouth vs Newcastle United

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Everton vs Leicester City

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Sheffield United vs Tottenham

Watford vs Southampton

West Ham vs Chelsea

Matchday 33

Burnley vs Sheffield United

Chelsea vs Watford

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs West Ham

Norwich City vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Southampton vs Manchester City

Tottenham vs Everton

Wolves vs Arsenal

Matchday 34

Arsenal vs Leicester City

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool

Bournemouth vs Tottenham

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Everton vs Southampton

Manchester City vs Newcastle United

Sheffield United vs Wolves

Watford vs Norwich City

West Ham vs Burnley

Matchday 35

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs Leicester City

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Burnley

Manchester United vs Southampton

Norwich City vs West Ham

Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Tottenham vs Arsenal

Watford vs Newcastle United

Wolves vs Everton

Matchday 36

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Burnley vs Wolves

Chelsea vs Norwich City

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Everton vs Aston Villa

Leicester City vs Sheffield United

Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs Tottenham

Southampton vs Brighton and Hove Albion

West Ham vs Watford

Matchday 37

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Bournemouth vs Southampton

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Newcastle United

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Manchester United vs West Ham

Norwich City vs Burnley

Sheffield United vs Everton

Tottenham vs Leicester City

Watford vs Manchester City

Wolves vs Crystal Palace

Matchday 38

Arsenal vs Watford

Burnley vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea vs Wolves

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham

Everton vs Bournemouth

Leicester City vs Manchester United

Manchester City vs Norwich City

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Southampton vs Sheffield United

West Ham vs Aston Villa