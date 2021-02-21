Manchester United Vs Newcastle To Go Ahead Despite COVID-19 Scares

Members of Manchester United's coaching staff have been forced to self-isolate but Sunday's Premier League game against Newcastle United will go ahead as planned. (More Football News)

United announced unnamed members of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's backroom staff are isolating in a brief statement.

The club did not disclose whether or not the personnel in question had tested positive for coronavirus.

Nicky Butt and Mark Dempsey will join Solskjaer on the Old Trafford bench for the Newcastle game.

Assistant manager Mike Phelan and first-team coaches Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna are usually the main members of the United boss' matchday support staff.

United are second in the Premier League, 10 points behind leaders Manchester City, who travel to Arsenal earlier on Sunday.

