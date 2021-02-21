February 21, 2021
Corona
Manchester United Vs Newcastle To Go Ahead Despite COVID-19 Scares

Manchester United will still take on Newcastle United on Sunday despite members of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's staff having to self-isolate

Omnisport 21 February 2021
Exterior view of the Old Trafford Stadium, in Manchester
File Photo
Members of Manchester United's coaching staff have been forced to self-isolate but Sunday's Premier League game against Newcastle United will go ahead as planned. (More Football News)

United announced unnamed members of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's backroom staff are isolating in a brief statement.

The club did not disclose whether or not the personnel in question had tested positive for coronavirus.

Nicky Butt and Mark Dempsey will join Solskjaer on the Old Trafford bench for the Newcastle game.

Assistant manager Mike Phelan and first-team coaches Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna are usually the main members of the United boss' matchday support staff.

United are second in the Premier League, 10 points behind leaders Manchester City, who travel to Arsenal earlier on Sunday.

