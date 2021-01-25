Luis Suarez Follows In Cristiano Ronaldo's Footsteps With Red-Hot Start At Atletico Madrid

January 25, 2021
Corona
Suarez cannot stop scoring after helping LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid past Valencia.

Omnisport 25 January 2021
Luis Suarez
Courtesy: Twitter
2021-01-25T10:32:37+05:30

Atletico Madrid star Luis Suarez is enjoying the best start to a career with a LaLiga club since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid following another goalscoring display on Sunday. (More Football News)

Suarez was on target with his 12th goal in 15 league games this season as leaders Atletico came from behind to outclass Valencia 3-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Birthday boy Suarez swapped Barcelona for Atleti ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, and the 34-year-old has slotted in seamlessly in the Spanish capital.

After Joao Felix cancelled out Uros Racic's stunning 11th-minute opener 12 minutes later, Suarez put Atleti ahead after combining with his strike partner early in the second half.

Not since five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo scored 13 goals in his first 15 league matches for neighbours Madrid in 2009-10 has a new signing enjoyed such a start in Spain's top flight.

Uruguay international Suarez only managed 16 LaLiga goals in total for Barca last term.

Diego Simeone's high-flying Atleti, who added a third through Angel Correa, are seven points clear of rivals Madrid with a game in hand.

 

