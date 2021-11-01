Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Where To See BAN v SA Live

South Africa have a chance to make the T20 World Cup semis. See live streaming of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka. Details here.

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Where To See BAN v SA Live
South Africa have two wins from three matches in group 1 and are in fray for a spot in the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals. Watch live streaming of BAN vs SA. | AP

Trending

Live Streaming Of Bangladesh Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Where To See BAN v SA Live
outlookindia.com
2021-11-02T00:33:24+05:30
Priya Nagi
Priya Nagi

Priya Nagi

More stories from Priya Nagi
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 12:33 am

South Africa have played Bangladesh only once in the T20 World Cup. The sides met in the inaugural edition in 2007 and South Africa won that match by seven wickets. (More Cricket News)

On Tuesday afternoon, the BAN vs SA Super 12 Group 1 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match will be played in Abu Dhabi from 3:30 PM IST. The BAN vs SA match can be seen live.

With two wins from three games, South Africa sit just below the Group 1 table leader England in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. The Proteas swapped places with Australia after their last-over win over Sri Lanka in the Super-12 stage. While Australia moved down after being dismantled by England.

South Africa vs Bangladesh will be live telecasted on TV and live streamed on digital devices from 3.30 PM IST. The dark horse, South Africa, have a better net run rate of 0.210 as compared to third-placed Australia's -0.627.

The South Africa vs Bangladesh Super 12 match can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada. The live streaming of South Africa vs Bangladesh match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 3.30 PM IST.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

David Miller took a leaf out of Asif Ali's blitzkrieg as the South African's 13-ball 23 not out tilted the match in favour of the Proteas against Sri Lanka. His performance in the lower order means that South Africa can bat deep and even if their star players fail, the Proteas tail won't let their ship sink that easily.

On the other hand, Bangladesh's problems seem to have no end. Already struggling with their batting and fielding, Bangladesh suffered a massive blow as their star player Shakib Al Hasan will miss the remainder of the T20 World Cup. The all-rounder has suffered a hamstring injury.

Bangladesh are in the bottom of Group 1 with three defeats from as many matches. Their chances of making it to the T20 World Cup knockouts is out of the question.

Tags

Priya Nagi Shakib Al Hasan Temba Bavuma Mahmudullah Anrich Nortje David Miller UAE Bangladesh national cricket team South Africa national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 Cricket Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ENG Vs SL: Jos Buttler’s Maiden T20I Ton Helps England Virtually Seal T20 World Cup Semis Spot

ENG Vs SL: Jos Buttler’s Maiden T20I Ton Helps England Virtually Seal T20 World Cup Semis Spot

Live Streaming Of Namibia vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Where To See PAK Vs NAM Live - Full Details

Sachin Tendulkar Feels Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Against New Zealand In T20 World Cup

Kapil Dev Urges MS Dhoni, Ravi Shastri To Lift India's Morale In T20 World Cup

ENG vs SL: Jos Buttler Keeps England Juggernaut Rolling In T20 World Cup - Highlights

T20 World Cup 2021: Kevin Pietersen Bats For Under-Fire India, Says Players Aren’t ‘Robots’

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand Were Prepared To Fire Shots At Star-Studded India, Says Gary Stead

Tottenham Hotspur Fire Coach Nuno Espirito Santo After Just Four Months In Charge

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Advertisement

More from Sports

Grand Swiss Chess: Dronavalli Harika Draws With Natalija Pogonina

Grand Swiss Chess: Dronavalli Harika Draws With Natalija Pogonina

SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Look To Strengthen Semifinal Chances Against Bangladesh

SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Look To Strengthen Semifinal Chances Against Bangladesh

PAK Vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021: High-Flying Pakistan Aim To Seal Semifinal Berth Against Namibia

PAK Vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021: High-Flying Pakistan Aim To Seal Semifinal Berth Against Namibia

Former Cricketers Question Team India's Tactics In T20 World Cup

Former Cricketers Question Team India's Tactics In T20 World Cup

Read More from Outlook

Modi In Glasgow: All You Need To Know About PM's Cop26 Address On Climate Change

Modi In Glasgow: All You Need To Know About PM's Cop26 Address On Climate Change

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Glasgow on Sunday night, was greeted by British PM Borish Johnson ahead of the COP26 opening ceremony on Monday.

Mamata 'Begum', Nephew ‘Aurangzeb’: TMC Furious After Tripura CM Aide's Slur

Mamata 'Begum', Nephew ‘Aurangzeb’: TMC Furious After Tripura CM Aide's Slur

Outlook Correspondent / Tripura CM Biplab Deb's OSD, a former Hindi journalist, has drawn flak from the Trinamool Congress for making objectionable comments against party chief Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Vs NZ: Tendulkar

Indian Bowlers Lacked Penetration Vs NZ: Tendulkar

PTI / Known as 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar also heaped high praise on New Zealand captain Kane Williamson for his tactics throughout the game against India.

Akhilesh Yadav Not Contesting UP Polls? SP Says He Was 'Misunderstood'

Akhilesh Yadav Not Contesting UP Polls? SP Says He Was 'Misunderstood'

Vikas Pathak / Hours after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said he will not be contesting UP elections next year, MLC Udaiveer Singh told Outlook that the issue has been blown out of proportion.

Advertisement