BAN Vs SA, T20 World Cup: Clinical South Africa Beat Bangladesh To Keep Semis Hopes Alive - Highlights

South Africa hammered Bangladesh by six wickets with 39 balls to spare in their Super 12 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Tuesday. The win, third in four outings, kept Temba Bavuma & Co in contention for a semi-final place. The Proteas are now second in Group 1 behind pace-setters England, who have won their four matches so far. Australia, with two wins in three, are third. Bangladesh are out of the tournament. Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first. And his pacers set the stage on fire with Kagiso Rabada (3/20) and Anrich Nortje (3/8) taking three wickets each. Mahedi Hasan (27 off 25) top-scored for the Tigers. Chasing a paltry target of 85, South Africa lost Reeza Hendricks in the first over to Taskin Ahmed, then Quinton de Kock to Mahedi Hasan. Bangladesh, giving their best, got another, with Taskin removing Aiden Markram for a duck. But Bavuma played a measured knock of 31 off 28 to take the Proteas home in 13.3 overs. South Africa take on England in their final group match in Sharjah on November 6. Winless Bangladesh play their final match on November 4, against Australia in Dubai. Catch highlights of South Africa vs Bangladesh here:

Report | Scorecard | News

6:31 PM IST: Result

David Miller is the new man for South Africa. Mahedi Hasan on with his third over. Two singles, and Miller hits a four off the third to mid-wicket to seal a big win. By 6 wickets with 39 balls to spare. RS - 86/4 (13.3); BAN - 84 (18.2).

6:27 PM IST: 5 In 42

Nasum Ahmed with his second over. A three to start as Rassie van der Dussen plays it to mid-on. A wide, then a four. A four to backward point as Temba Bavuma plays with delicate hands. A single, then a four to mid-wicket. And Shoriful takes a very good catch to send Rassie van der Dussen (22 off 27) back. South Africa need 5 runs in 42 balls. SA - 80/4 (13)

6:10 PM IST: Drinks

Shoriful Islam completes his spell. Five from the last over, for figures of 0/15. 27 runs and one wicket in the last five overs. South Africa need 30 runs in 60 balls. SA - 55/3 (10)

6:02 PM IST: 2/18 For Taskin

Taskin Ahmed completes his spell. Three dots to Temba Bavuma, then a four off the fourth through cover. And to more dots. Ahmed's figures: 2/18. SA - 41/3 (8)

5:53 PM IST: Three Down

Taskin Ahmed on with his third over. Four byes off the fourth ball, then the wicket. Edge and is taken by Mohammad Naim at slip. Markram goes for a four-ball duck. Temba Bavuma is the new man. SA - 33/3 (6)

5:46 PM IST: De Kock Goes

Mahedi Hasan gets his first over. Quinton de Kock hits back-to-back fours off the second and third balls. Hasan then responds in style. Cleans up the left-handed batter. De Kock goes for 16 off 15. And the 22-run stand is broken. SA - 28/2 (4.5)

5:27 PM IST: Early Wicket

Taskin Ahmed with the new ball. A wide to start, then a single. Two dots, then Reeza Hendricks dismisses the overpitched delivery for a four, through extra cover. A dot, then LBW. Hendricks goes for 4 off 5. SA - 6/1

5:09 PM IST: Innings Break

Anrich Nortje on with his final over. And his second wicket. Mahedi Hasan (27 off 25), who hit the first six of the innings in the previous over, is out, caught & bowled. Shoriful Islam is the new man. And Nortje cleans up the last man, Nasum Ahmed (hit wicket). Nortje's unfinished spell read: 3/8 in 3.2 overs. Bangladesh all out for 84 in 18.2 overs.

5:03 PM IST: Eight Down

And there's a run out too. Taskin Ahmed plays the second ball to extra-cover and sets off for a suicidal run. Temba Bavuma hits the target at the bowler's end. Ahmed goes for 3 off 5. BAN - 77/8 (17.2)

4:52 PM IST: Seven Down

Tabraiz Shamsi returns for his third over. Shamim Hossain takes a couple off the first ball, and holes out next. Keshav Maharaj takes an easy catch at long-on. Hossain goes for 11 0ff 20. Taskin Ahmed is the new man. BAN - 64/7 (15.2)

4:50 PM IST: 3/20 For Rabada

Kagiso Rabada completes his spell. Six from his last over, including two no balls. His figures: 3/20. 22 runs in the last five overs. BAN - 62/6 (15)

4:34 PM IST: Six Down

Tabraiz Shamsi on and he needs just three deliveries to strike. Liton Das (24 off 36), LBW. Bangladesh reeling. BAN - 45/6 (11.3)

:25 PM IST: Drinks

Dwaine Pretorius on with his second over. Four from it. 16 runs in the last 30 balls, and no boundaries in the last seven overs for Bangladesh. BAN - 40/5 (10)

4:16 PM IST: Another Duck

New man Afif Hossain goes for a first-ball duck. Bowled by Dwaine Pretorius. 16 wickets and five wickets in the last 30 balls. Shamim Hossain joins Liton Das, who's unbeaten on 18 off 24. BAN - 34/5 (8.1)

4:13 PM IST: Four Down

Anrich Nortje gets his first. A well-directed bouncer to Mahmudullah and the Bangladesh skipper fails to fend off. Caught at point by Aiden Markram. Mahmudullah reviews and is wasted. He goes for 3 off 9. BAN - 34/4 (8)

3:48 PM IST: Third For Rabada

Kagiso Rabada misses out on a hat-trick, but gets his third wicket in five balls. Mushfiqur Rahim (0 off 3) caught by Reeza Hendricks. Some juggling at the slip, but a clean one. Mahmudullah is the new man for Bangladesh, and he joins Liton Das in the middle. 24/3 (5.3)

3:49 PM IST: Double Blow

Two in two for Kagiso Rabada. Mohammad Naim (9 off 11), caught by Reeza Hendricks at midwicket off the fifth ball. And the pacer traps the new man, Soumya Sarkar in front for a first-ball duck. BAN - 22/2 (4)

3:34 PM IST: Tidy Over

Keshav Maharaj with the new ball. Mohammad Naim takes a single off the second ball, then a double off the fourth as Liton Das plays it to mid-on. A single to end the over. Four from it.

3:07 PM IST: Playing XIs

South Africa are unchanged. A couple of changes for Bangladesh. Shamim Hossain in for injured Shakib Al Hasan, and Nasum Ahmed in for Mustafizur Rahman.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed.

3:03 PM IST: Toss

South Africa win the toss and they will bowl first against Bangladesh.

Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Liton Das, Mohammed Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Saifuddin and Shoriful Islam.