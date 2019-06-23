It may be billed as a must-win game for either side, but Pakistan and South Africa both know that finishing in the top-four is beyond their reach. Now, what they can best do is try and salvage some pride. So, expect a thriller in the 30th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Lord's, London today. Get the latest updates and live cricket score of PAK vs SA here.

3:43 PM IST: Chris Morris continues. Two dots to Fakha Zaman, then three singles. A dot to end the over. Three runs from it. PAK-58/0 after 10 overs. First powerplay over.

3:38 PM IST: Another brilliant over from Kagiso Rabada. A single off the fourth ball. PAK-55/0 after nine overs.

3:35 PM IST: Bowling change for South Africa. Chris Morris, right-arm fast medium pacer, on. Imam-ul-Haq hits the first ball for a four, past mid-off fielder. And fifty stand in 43 balls. Morris manages to find the edge off Imam, but the ball goes for a four between the first and second slip. Eight runs from the over. PAK-54/0 after eight overs.

3:30 PM IST: Kagiso Rabada on with his fourth over. Just two runs, a wide and a single. PAK-46/0 after seven overs.

3:26 PM IST: Lungi Ngidi on with his third over. Another good over for Pakistan. Fakhar Zaman hits the last ball for a six, over deep mid-wicket boundary. Nine runs from the over. PAK-44/0 after six overs.

Fakhar Zaman sets the tone with some clean hitting. AP Photo

3:21 PM IST: Kagiso Rabada continues. Six runs from the over. Fakhar Zaman hit the last ball for a four past point. Six runs from the over. PAK-35/0 after five overs.

3:18 PM IST: Lungi Ngidi on with his second over. Imam-ul-Haq also joins the fun. He hits the first two balls for fours -- both brilliant drives, then another off the last ball -- past point. 12 runs from the over. PAK-29/0 after four overs.

3:13 PM IST: Kagiso Rabada continues, and he gets some pasting from the left-handed Fakhar Zaman. The Pakistan opener hits the second and fifth balls for fours, to deep mid-wicket and square-leg respectively. Eight runs from the over. PAK-17/0 after three overs.

3:08 PM IST: Lungi Ngidi, right-arm fast bowler, shares the new ball with Kagiso Rabada. Four runs from the over. PAK-9/0 after two overs.

3:05 PM IST: Kagiso Rabada starts the proceedings. Five runs from the first over with Fakhar Zaman hitting the third ball for a four.

Pakistan will need all the love and support from their supporters. AP Photo

2:55 PM IST: Here's a quick head-to-head record. South Africa have won three of their four World Cup matches against Pakistan, but the 1992 champions came out on top in their last meeting in the competition four years ago.

2:40 PM IST: Pakistan made two changes. Shoaib Malik and Hasan Ali giving way for Haris Sohail and Shaheen Afridi. South Africa are unchanged.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

2:33 PM IST: Pakistan win the toss, opt to bat first against South Africa.

2:17 PM IST: Can we expect another thriller today, for the third day in a row? It started with the first shock of the tournament, with Sri Lanka humbling hosts England on Saturday. Here are the glimpses of teams warming up for today's match.

2:01 PM IST: Here's what happened yesterday. Two thrillers, and the first hat-trick of the tournament. Which match won the day - India vs Afghanistan or West Indies vs New Zealand? Or, who's your man of the day - Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammed Shami, Kane Williamson, Jasprit Bumrah?

1:55 PM IST: Lord's -- Home of Cricket, the Mecca of Cricket, Cricket's Holy of Holies -- is ready for its Cricket World Cup 2019 debut.

"It's the one place you feel the weight of history, its culture and its traditions"



"It's got that eerie mystique about it as well"



As @HomeOfCricket braces for its #CWC19 debut today, we take a ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ into the iconic venue. pic.twitter.com/jJmmYCZayw — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 23, 2019

The two sides were involved in a keenly contested ODI series in South Africa in January as a part of their respective build up to the World Cup. But everything has fallen apart for both the sides.

They have one win each so far, and both are languishing in the bottom half of the table. But, Pakistan somehow still have a chance to sneak into the last four. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the Proteas.

Pakistan have stayed true to their unpredictable nature -- losing to another unpredictable side West Indies, defending champions Australia and arch-rivals India while beating hosts England. Their match against Asian rivals Sri Lanka was however abandoned. Now, they will need to win all their remaining matches and hope for other results go in their favour, like washouts.

South Africa have been the biggest disappointment. They suffered a 104-run defeat by hosts England in the tournament opener, then lost to Bangladesh by 21 runs before India thrashed them by six wickets. It was followed by a no-result against the West Indies, and then beat minnows Afghanistan. But New Zealand beat them by four wickets.

Key Facts

South Africa have won three of their four World Cup matches against Pakistan, but the 1992 champions came out on top in their last meeting in the competition four years ago.

Pakistan have lost seven of their 11 ODI games at Lord's, while the Proteas have recorded one win in four attempts at the famous London ground.

South Africa have lost four out of six matches which is their equal worst performance in a World Cup. They also lost four matches in 1992 and 2007 editions.

Imran Tahir needs to wickets to become South Africa's leading World Cup wicket-taker. Allan Donald currently holds the record on 38.

Wahab Riaz, with 29 wickets at an average of 26.31 in 16 matches, is the fifth-highest by a Pakistan bowler in World Cup.

Key Quotes

"Morale is still very high for us. The tournament is now open now, so we have a chance and we are focussing match by match. Hopefully, we can start by beating South Africa," Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

"We've still got three games to play and I'd like to think that we can at least play the way we know we can play. We haven't played like that, for whatever reason, but I'd like to think we can still do that," Proteas head coach Ottis Gibson

Squads

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shahdab Khan, Mohammed Hafeez, Mohammed Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Mohammed Aamir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Asif Ali.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamshi, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Rassie van der Dussen, Beuran Hendricks.