Cricket World Cup, PAK Vs SA: Pakistan Win Toss And Elect To Bat First Against South Africa

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss against South Africa's Faf du Plessis in their ongoing Cricket World Cup clash at Lord's, on June 23. Sarfaraz has elected to bat first.

The Green Army are currently in poor form, ninth in the standings. Just like their opponents, Pakistan also have only registered three points until now.

Both teams need to win all their fixtures, and hope other results go their way, if they want to progress to the knockout stage.

South Africa have an unchanged roster, while Pakistan have replaced Hasan Ali and Shoaib Malik with Haris Sohail and Shaheen Afridi respectively.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.