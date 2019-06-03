England have opted to field against Pakistan in their second game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham today. England started their bid for a maiden world title in the 50-over format with a convincing 104-run win over South Africa at The Oval last week. On the other hand, Pakistan's run of ODI defeats was extended to 11 when they suffered a seven-wicket loss to West Indies in their opening match of the tournament in Nottingham on Friday. Get live score and live updates of England vs Pakistan here (LIVE SCORECARD OF ENG vs PAK | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)

16:56 hrs IST: Stokes has been good. 5-0-22-0. Need to keep the good work going. Pakistan are 146/2 after 26 overs.

16:52 hrs IST: Jason Roy drops an easy catch at long-off. Hafeez the batsman. How costly will it prove to be? Pakistan are 141/2 after 25 overs. Stokes again.

16:48 hrs IST: Magnificent over from Stokes, only two runs off it. Pakistan are 134/2 after 24 overs. Azam 29*, Hafeez 14*. Rashid to continue.

16:44 hrs IST: Good start from Rashid, just four runs off his first over. Pakistan are 132/2 after 23 overs. Azam 28*, Hafeez 14*

16:41 hrs IST: FOUR! Short delivery from Stokes and Hafeez pulls it in the gap between deep square leg and fine leg for a boundary. Pakistan are 128/2 after 22 overs. Adil Rashid comes into the attack.

16:36 hrs IST: A wicket and eight runs off the over. Pakistan are 119/2 after 21 overs. Azam 24*, Hafeez 5*

16:33 hrs IST: OUT! Tossed up delivery from Ali, Imam lofts it over cover but Woakes, at long-off, runs towards his right to complete a good diving catch. Mohammad Hafeez comes to the crease.

16:30 hrs IST: Superb over from Stokes, just three runs off it. Pakistan are 111/1 after 20 overs.

16:27 hrs IST: FOUR! Full delivery from Ali, Azam leans forward and smacks it over wide long-off. Moves into 20s. Pakistan are 108/1 after 19 overs.

16:24 hrs IST: Five singles off Stokes' first. Pakistan are 100/1 after 18 overs. Imam 41*, Azam 14*. Ali to continue.

16:20 hrs IST: Five runs off Ali's fifth over. Azam key if Pakistan are to build towards a 320-plus score. Pakistan are 95/1 after 17 overs. Ben Stokes comes into the attack.

16:13 hrs IST: FOUR! Short delivery from Wood and Azam pulls through backward square leg for his first boundary of the day. Pakistan are 90/1 after 16 overs. Time for drinks!

16:08 hrs IST: Great over from Ali, a wicket and three runs. Pakistan are 85/1 after 15 overs.

16:04 hrs IST: STUMPED! Zaman was beaten by the turn and Buttler was quick to gather the ball and whip off the bails. Babar Azam comes to the crease. This scalp is a result of the pressure created by Ali and Wood in the last few overs.

16:01 hrs IST: This has been a good phase for England. No wickets but they have managed to keep the scoring rate down. Pakistan are 82/0 after 14 overs. Imam 37*, Zaman 36*

15:56 hrs IST: Only three singles off Ali's third over. Pakistan are 79/0 after 13 overs.

15:53 hrs IST: Just nine runs off the last 18 balls. Pakistan are 76/0 after 12 overs. Zaman 34*, Imam 34*

15:49 hrs IST: Ali continues to keep it tight. Pakistan are 73/0 after 11 overs. Will be interesting to see what tactics Eoin Morgan uses here.

15:45 hrs IST: Tidy over from Wood, only two runs off it. No margin of error. Pakistan are 69/0 after 10 overs. Ali to continue.

15:40 hrs IST: Good over from Ali, gives away just one run after that boundary. Pakistan are 67/0 after 9 overs. Zaman 30*, Imam 29*. Mark Wood comes into the attack.

15:38 hrs IST: FOUR! Too straight from Ali, down leg, and Imam works it to fine leg boundary. Fielder at short fine leg has no chance.

15:36 hrs IST: Zaman and Imam continue to attack. Another good over for Pakistan, 13 runs off it. They are 62/0 after 8 overs. Change in bowling. Some spin now. Moeen Ali comes into the attack.

15:30 hrs IST: Two more boundaries for Zaman. Moves into 20s. England desperately need a wicket here. Aggressive bowling, aggressive captaincy but no success so far for the hosts. Pakistan are 49/0 after 7 overs. Archer again.

15:25 hrs IST: Decent over from Archer, six off it. Zaman looks in top form. Has struck four boundaries so far. Pakistan are 37/0 after 6 overs.

15:21 hrs IST: SIX! Length ball from Woakes, Imam charges down the track and clobbers it over long-on for a maximum. Costly over from Woakes, 11 runs off it. Pakistan are 31/0 after 5 overs.

15:17 hrs IST: Single off the last ball for Imam. Five off the over (one was bye, so total six). Pakistan are 20/0 after 4 overs. Zaman 12*, Imam 3*

15:13 hrs IST: Good comeback from Woakes. Maiden over. Imam looks a bit sluggish. Pakistan are 14/0 after 3 overs. Get a feeling something is going to happen here.

15:09 hrs IST: Excellent over from Archer. Makes the ball talk. Both openers need to be cautious here. Pakistan are 14/0 after 2 overs. Zaman 8*, Imam 2*. Woakes to continue.

15:06 hrs IST: FOUR! Too straight from Archer, Zaman couldn't connect it and it deflects off the pads to fine leg boundary. Can't bowl there.

15:04 hrs IST: Impressive from Zaman, on the attack from the word go. Two boundaries in the first over. Pakistan are 9/0. Jofra Archer comes into the attack.

15:00 hrs IST: Time for live action. Imam-ul-Haq to take strike. Chris Woakes to begin the proceedings.

14:36 hrs IST: Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

14:32 hrs IST: England have won the toss and have opted to field. As expected, Wood comes in.

14:05 hrs IST: Toss in 25 minutes. Meanwhile, South Africa's difficult start to the World Cup continued as they were beaten by 21 runs by a rampant Bangladesh at The Oval on Sunday.

13:58 hrs IST: Fast bowler Mark Wood could be provided his chance given the way Pakistan struggled with the short deliveries against the Windies.

13:55 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - Pakistan's 105 all out against West Indies was their second-lowest World Cup total.

13:45 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - England have won 16 of their last 17 completed ODI matches played on home soil and have not been beaten when chasing at home in an ODI since 2015.

13:28 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the sixth match of the ICC World Cup 2019 between hosts England and Pakistan.

Ben Stokes produced a Man-of-the-Match performance against the Proteas, taking one of the all-time great catches after scoring an unbeaten 89. The all-rounder also took 2/12.

It was a totally different story for Pakistan in Nottingham, where they bowled out for just 105 in 21.4 overs against the Windies. Chris Gayle then hit a quick half-century as the two-time world champions took only 13.4 to reach the target.

Trent Bridge is a batsman's paradise, with England having twice set the world record for the highest score in a one-day international -- 444/3 against Pakistan in 2016 and last year's 481/6 -- on the very pitch that will be used for today’s match.