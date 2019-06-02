South Africa take on Bangladesh in their second match of the ICC World Cup 2019 at The Oval today. The Proteas suffered a 104-run thrashing against hosts England in the tournament's opening match on Thursday. Faf du Plessis, the South Africa captain, admitted his side had been outplayed by the World Cup favourites, but would learn from a tough start. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be looking to strike another blow to South Africa in what will be their first match of the competition. Get live cricket score and live updates of South Africa vs Bangladesh here (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)

18:41 hrs IST: Expensive over from Morris, 14 runs off it. Bangladesh are 316/6 after 49 overs. Rabada to bowl the final six balls.

18:35 hrs IST: And Phehlukwayo finishes with 2/52. Bangladesh are 302/5 after 48 overs. Morris to bowl the penultimate over.

18:29 hrs IST: Successive boundaries for Hossain. Just the kind of over Bangladesh would've wanted. 15 runs off it. Bangladesh are 291/5 after 47 overs. Phehlukwayo to bowl his final over.

18:24 hrs IST: Sixteen runs off the last 12 balls. Bangladesh are 276/5 after 46 overs. Hossain 14*, Mahmudullah 12*. Morris is back into the attack.

18:16 hrs IST: Tahir ends with figures of 2/57. Bangladesh are 260/5 after 44 overs. 330 looks tough from here.

18:10 hrs IST: OUT! End of a stupendous innings from Rahim. 78 off 80 with eight boundaries. Second scalp for Phehlukwayo. Mosaddek Hossain comes to the crease.

18:06 hrs IST: Six runs off the last two overs. Bangladesh are 250/4 after 42 overs. Rahim 78*, Mahmudullah 4*

17:58 hrs IST: OUT! Tahir strikes again. Mithun goes for 21(21). Inside edge onto the stumps. Mahmudullah comes to the crease. Bangladesh are 244/4 after 40 overs.

17:50 hrs IST: Consecutive boundaries for Mithun. Twelve runs off the over. Bangladesh are 235/3 after 38 overs. Morris is back into the attack.

17:46 hrs IST: Magnificent over from Rabada, only one run off it. Bangladesh are 223/3 after 37 overs. Markram is back into the attack.

17:41 hrs IST: FOUR! Full-toss from Tahir, Mithun slog-sweeps it to the deep mid-wicket boundary. Bangladesh are 222/3 after 36 overs.

17:38 hrs IST: OUT! Finally some respite for South Africa. Tahir gets the wicket of Shakib, who scored 75 off 84 with eight boundaries and a six. That sprint from Tahir! Mohammad Mithun comes to the crease.

17:34 hrs IST: South Africa review. Shakib is the batsman. It's been given not out. The Proteas appealing for caught. Ohh! No spike on UltraEdge, but that's a flatline. Bangladesh are 217/2 after 35 overs.

17:23 hrs IST: Ngidi might not feature any more in today's match due to an injury. This is not good news for South Africa. Bangladesh are 207/2 after 33 overs. Time for drinks!

17:18 hrs IST: FOUR! Juicy full-toss from Tahir, Shakib hits it in the gap between mid-wicket and long-on. Bangladesh are 200/2 after 32 overs. Shakib 65*, Rahim 64*

17:11 hrs IST: Eight runs off Tahir's fourth. Bangladesh are 190/2 after 30 overs. Can they get past 330? Rahim 60*, Shakib 59*

17:08 hrs IST: FOUR! Short and wide from Phehlukwayo and Rahim cuts it over backward point. Fifty for the former Bangladesh captain. What an innings! Bangladesh are 182/2 after 29 overs. Tahir comes back into the attack.

16:59 hrs IST: Four runs off Phehlukwayo's fifth over. Bangladesh are 170/2 after 27 overs. Morris again.

16:55 hrs IST: FOUR! Short delivery from Morris, Shakib looks to pull but gets a top-edge and it runs away to fine leg boundary. Completes his half-century in the process. Bangladesh are 166/2 after 26 overs. Phehlukwayo is back into the attack.

16:50 hrs IST: Poor start for Duminy, 10 runs off his first six balls. Bangladesh are 160/2 after 25 overs. Rahim 45*, Shakib 45*

16:48 hrs IST: FOUR! Not a ball to remember, but a shot to enjoy. Too short from Duminy and Rahim cuts it in front of square. Moves into 40s.

16:46 hrs IST: Single and that's 150 for Bangladesh after 24 overs. Runs coming too easy. Playing an extra seamer hasn't helped the Proteas. JP Duminy comes into the attack.

16:41 hrs IST: Easy pickings for both batsmen. Should look to stay till the end. Bangladesh are 145/2 after 23 overs. Shakib 43*, Rahim 32*. Morris is back into the attack.

16:35 hrs IST: Eleven runs from the last 12 deliveries. Bangladesh are 128/2 after 21 overs. Fifty partnership between Shakib and Rahim.

16:30 hrs IST: Dot ball to finish off the over from Markram. Bangladesh are 117/2 after 19 overs. Shakib 33*, Rahim 15*

16:27 hrs IST: Fine start from Tahir, just three off his first over. Bangladesh are 110/2 after 18 overs. Markram to continue.

16:23 hrs IST: FOUR! Flatter delivery from Markram, Shakib makes space and cuts in the gap between point and short third man. Bangladesh are 107/2 after 17 overs. Imran Tahir comes into the attack. He's playing his 100th ODI today.

16:19 hrs IST: Single and that's 100 up for Bangladesh. Expensive over from Morris, 12 runs off it. Aiden Markram comes into the attack.

16:12 hrs IST: Just nine runs off the last 18 balls. Bangladesh are 88/2 after 15 overs. If South Africa can take a couple of wickets here, Bangladesh will find it difficult to cross 250. Time for drinks!

16:08 hrs IST: Another tidy over. This time delivered from Morris. Bangladesh are 85/2 after 14 overs.

16:04 hrs IST: Good over from Phehlukwayo, just four off it. Bangladesh are 83/2 after 13 overs. Shakib 8*, Rahim 6*

16:00 hrs IST: A wicket and six runs off Morris' first over. Bangladesh are 79/2 after 12 overs.

15:57 hrs IST: OUT! Short ball does the trick for Morris. Gets rid of dangerman Sarkar (42 off 30 with nine boundaries). The Bangladesh opener looks to pull but the ball hits the top part of his glove and De Kock takes a superb forward diving catch. Mushfiqur Rahim comes to the crease.

15:53 hrs IST: Sarkar going well. Looks confident about his shot selection. Bangladesh are 73/1 after 11 overs. Chris Morris comes into the attack.

15:47 hrs IST: Five runs off Rabada's fifth. End of the first Powerplay. Bangladesh are 65/1. Sarkar 36*, Shakib 4*. Phehlukwayo again.

15:43 hrs IST: Impressive start from Phehlukwayo. A wicket-maiden over. Bangladesh are 60/1 after 9 overs (2 leg byes).

15:41 hrs IST: OUT! Phehlukwayo strikes, gets Tamim. Much-needed breakthrough for South Africa. Seams away a little, Tamim looks to play it towards off side but gets an outside edge and De Kock completes a neat catch behind the stumps. Shakib Al Hasan comes to the crease.

15:38 hrs IST: FOUR! Width on offer from Rabada and Sarkar drives through cover for his eighth boundary in just 21 balls. Bangladesh are 58/0 after 8 overs. Andile Phehlukwayo comes into the attack.

15:33 hrs IST: FOUR! Short delivery from Ngidi, Tamim gets into position early and whacks it to deep mid-wicket boundary. Another good over for Bangladesh, 13 runs off it. They are 50/0 after 7 overs.

15:28 hrs IST: Costly over from Rabada, nine runs off it. Bangladesh are 37/0 after 6 overs. Sarkar 18*, Tamim 12*. Ngidi to continue. Why not have a bowling change?

15:24 hrs IST: FIVE WIDES - Rabada bangs it short. De Kock has no chance.

15:22 hrs IST: Sarkar executing the pull shot to perfection. Three boundaries for him. Moves to 18. Bangladesh are 28/0 after 5 overs.

15:18 hrs IST: Tamim struggling to find his timing, but Sarkar is looking good. Patience is key for both batsmen. Bangladesh are 14/0 after 4 overs.

15:13 hrs IST: Another tidy, this time from Ngidi. Only two runs off it. Bangladesh are 9/0 after 3 overs. Rabada to continue.

15:09 hrs IST: Single off the last ball for Tamim. Good start from Rabada. Bangladesh are 7/0 after 2 overs. Sarkar 4*, Tamim 2*

15:05 hrs IST: FOUR! Short delivery from Ngidi, on middle and leg, Sarkar chips it over the fielder at mid-wicket for his first boundary of the day. Bangladesh are 5/0 after the first over. Kagiso Rabada comes into the attack.

15:01 hrs IST: First runs of the day for Tamim. Length ball from the South African, Tamim works it to wide fine leg for a single.

15:00 hrs IST: Time for live action Lungi Ngidi to start the proceedings. Tamim Iqbal to take strike.

14:53 hrs IST: The players march out for the national anthems.

14:36 hrs IST: Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

14:32 hrs IST: South Africa have won the toss and have opted to field.

14:00 hrs IST: We'll have the toss in 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in the two games on Saturday, New Zealand crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets, while Australia, led by Pat Cummins' three-wicket haul and David Warner's unbeaten 89, beat Afghanistan by seven wickets at Bristol.

13:59 hrs IST: Shakib Al Hasan needs one wicket to become fastest to 250 wickets and 5000 runs in ODIs.

13:52 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - Tamim Iqbal has scored 223 runs in two previous ODI appearances at The Oval, registering scores of 128 and 95.

13:35 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the fifth match of the 2019 Cricket World Cup between South Africa and Bangladesh.

Hashim Amla, who took a blow on the grill of his helmet from a short delivery from Jofra Archer, isn't available to face the Tigers.

Imran Tahir, who made his ODI debut in 2011, is playing his 100th game.

For Bangladesh, captain Mashrafe Mortaza (hamstring) and batsman Tamim Iqbal (thigh) have been passed fit.

The two teams have faced off three times in the World Cup; South Africa winning their most recent encounter in the 2011 edition by 206 runs.