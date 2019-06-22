Cricket World Cup, WI Vs NZ, Old Trafford: West Indies Win Toss Against New Zealand, Decide To Field First

﻿
West Indies captain Jason Holder has opted to field first after winning the toss against New Zealand in their ongoing Cricket World Cup fixture at Old Trafford.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 June 2019
The Caribbean nation are currently seventh in the table, and need to win their remaining fixtures.
Hoping to begin a comeback in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, West Indies have selected to field first after winning the toss against New Zealand, at Old Trafford. Captain Jason Holder feels that its better to bowl in the pitch first and then chase.

The Caribbean nation are currently seventh in the table, and need to win their remaining fixtures, and also hope that other results go their way; if they want to progress to the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson's New Zealand are second in the standings and have been in fantastic form lately; winning all their fixtures.

Teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell

