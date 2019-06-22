West Indies Vs New Zealand, Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: NZ Eye Semis Spot, WI Desperate

New Zealand (NZ) can effectively seal a spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 if they beat West Indies (WI) at Old Trafford, Manchester today. New Zealand, the 2015 World Cup finalists, are second on the points table with four victories from five matches. The Windies, on the other hand, are lying seventh in the 10-team standings with just three points in their kitty. Get live cricket updates and live cricket score of West Indies Vs New Zealand here (LIVE SCORECARD | IND vs AFG LIVE | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE & RESULTS)

New Zealand began with a dominant 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka and then defeated Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Their game against India was abandoned due to rain before Kane Williamson's century helped seal a tense win over South Africa.

Since thrashing Pakistan in their opener, West Indies' performances have grown progressively worse. They suffered a 15-run loss to Australia and after their match against South Africa was abandoned due to rain, the Caribbeans lost badly versus hosts England.

No Windies player has hit a century so far in the tournament and both their bowling and fielding left a lot of be desired as they lost to Bangladesh by seven wickets in their previous game.

"It's looking tough at this present moment (to reach the semi-finals), but it's not impossible. We have to play every game here now as a final. If we want to go through into the semi-finals we've got to beat the best teams,” said West Indies captain Jason Holder.