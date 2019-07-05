Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2019 Cricket World Cup: At Lord's, PAK Chase A Miracle vs BAN

On Mission Impossible, Pakistan (PAK) will need a slew of events to go in their favour if the 1992 world champions have to make the semifinals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The odds are clearly stacked against Sarfaraz Ahmed's team and the Green Shirts only have a mathematical possibility to knock off New Zealand from the fourth semifinal spot in this competition. Bangladesh (BAN) are no pushovers, having won their last four ODIs vs Pakistan. Follow live updates and live cricket score of Pakistan vs Bangladesh here. (LIVE SCORECARD) (LIVE STREAMING)

Reaching the knockout stages remains a mathematical possibility for Sarfraz Ahmed's side following fourth-placed New Zealand's loss to hosts England on . (RESULTS)

Yet, in reality, an improbable result of freak proportions will be required if the fifth-placed side are to overhaul a Black Caps team two points clear of them and with a superior net run rate. (POINTS TABLE)

So what does Pakistan need to do ?

If they are to stand any chance of extending their stay in England at all, they must bat first.

Should the toss go their way, they will then be required to record a victory of well in excess of 300 runs - 311 runs after posting 350 or by 316 runs after scoring 400 - in order to better New Zealand's net run-rate, which stands at +0.175 as opposed to Pakistan's score of -0.792.

Bangladesh have proven tricky opponents throughout the tournament and in star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan possess one of the top performers of this World Cup.

Shakib has already claimed a place in the record books by becoming the first all-rounder in tournament history to score 500 runs and claim 10 wickets - and he is unlikely to be finished yet.

TOURNAMENT SO FAR

With four wins from their opening eight matches - including the scalps of England and New Zealand - there are plenty of positives for Pakistan to take from this World Cup. Consistency has evaded them, however, and there is an air of resignation to their fate.

Sarfaraz Ahmed "the loss to Australia was the turning point" #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ixYJpzAkLf — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 4, 2019

It is a tournament which has delivered some memorable moments for Bangladesh too. That opening-match triumph over South Africa has set the tone for a series of spirited - and, on three occasions, winning - performances with the superb Shakib right at the very heart of it.

WHAT THEY SAID

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed: "Definitely, we're interested in finishing on a high note. So we will try our best. It is very difficult - 316 runs is a big margin. Only if you're batting first, if you score 600 runs or 500 runs. I don't know what the study is behind (how positions are decided in future World Cups) but I can't do anything."

Sarfaraz Ahmed on his and Mickey Arthur's future after the World Cup "what's in my heart will stay in my heart" #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/jsBVuGLIlz — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 4, 2019

Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes: "There's no such thing as a dead rubber. Both teams desperate to beat each other. We certainly are. I'm pretty sure they are. They've got a lot to play for as well. So, we're looking to obviously win. We want to win. So if we can take the scalp of Pakistan in the World Cup, we'll be very, very proud of the boys."