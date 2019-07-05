﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2019 Cricket World Cup: At Lord's, PAK Chase A Miracle vs BAN

Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2019 Cricket World Cup: At Lord's, PAK Chase A Miracle vs BAN

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh will play today to end their 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign on a high at Lord's. Pakistan, of course, have a mathematical chance to pip New Zealand and grab the fourth semifinal spot. Follow live cricket score and live updates of Pakistan vs Bangladesh here.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 July 2019
Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2019 Cricket World Cup: At Lord's, PAK Chase A Miracle vs BAN
In what looks to be highly improbable, Pakistan gear up against tricky Bangladesh for an impossible progression to the semi-finals.
Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2019 Cricket World Cup: At Lord's, PAK Chase A Miracle vs BAN
outlookindia.com
2019-07-05T13:24:50+0530

On Mission Impossible, Pakistan (PAK) will need a slew of events to go in their favour today if the 1992 world champions have to make the semifinals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The odds are clearly stacked against Sarfaraz Ahmed's team and the Green Shirts only have a mathematical possibility to knock off New Zealand from the fourth semifinal spot in this competition. Bangladesh (BAN) are no pushovers, having won their last four ODIs vs Pakistan. Follow live updates and live cricket score of Pakistan vs Bangladesh here. (LIVE SCORECARD) (LIVE STREAMING) 

13:19 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 game between Pakistan and Bangladesh

Reaching the knockout stages remains a mathematical possibility for Sarfraz Ahmed's side following fourth-placed New Zealand's loss to hosts England on Wednesday(RESULTS)

Yet, in reality, an improbable result of freak proportions will be required if the fifth-placed side are to overhaul a Black Caps team two points clear of them and with a superior net run rate. (POINTS TABLE)

So what does Pakistan need to do today?

If they are to stand any chance of extending their stay in England at all, they must bat first.

Should the toss go their way, they will then be required to record a victory of well in excess of 300 runs - 311 runs after posting 350 or by 316 runs after scoring 400 - in order to better New Zealand's net run-rate, which stands at +0.175 as opposed to Pakistan's score of -0.792.

Bangladesh have proven tricky opponents throughout the tournament and in star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan possess one of the top performers of this World Cup. 

Shakib has already claimed a place in the record books by becoming the first all-rounder in tournament history to score 500 runs and claim 10 wickets - and he is unlikely to be finished yet. 

TOURNAMENT SO FAR

With four wins from their opening eight matches - including the scalps of England and New Zealand - there are plenty of positives for Pakistan to take from this World Cup. Consistency has evaded them, however, and there is an air of resignation to their fate.

It is a tournament which has delivered some memorable moments for Bangladesh too. That opening-match triumph over South Africa has set the tone for a series of spirited - and, on three occasions, winning - performances with the superb Shakib right at the very heart of it.

WHAT THEY SAID

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed: "Definitely, we're interested in finishing on a high note. So we will try our best. It is very difficult - 316 runs is a big margin. Only if you're batting first, if you score 600 runs or 500 runs. I don't know what the study is behind (how positions are decided in future World Cups) but I can't do anything."

Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes: "There's no such thing as a dead rubber. Both teams desperate to beat each other. We certainly are. I'm pretty sure they are. They've got a lot to play for as well. So, we're looking to obviously win. We want to win. So if we can take the scalp of Pakistan in the World Cup, we'll be very, very proud of the boys."

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mashrafe Mortaza Sarfaraz Ahmed London Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Pakistan national cricket team Bangladesh national cricket team Pakistan vs Bangladesh Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Budget 2019: India Needs Structural Reforms To Become $5 Trillion Economy, Says Sitharaman
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters