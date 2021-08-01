Live, India vs Australia, Tokyo Olympics, Women's Hockey Quarterfinals: IND Underdogs Vs AUS

India will clash with world No. 4 Australia in a quarterfinal match of the Tokyo Olympics women's hockey competition on Monday morning from 8:30 PM IST. This is the first time that the Indian women's hockey team has entered the quarterfinals of an Olympics. In Rio 2016, when they qualified for the Summer Games for the first time since 1980, Indian women finished last. It will be a big day for Rani's team against heavyweights Australia at the Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo. Follow live updates of India vs Australia here. (SUNDAY HIGHLIGHTS | SCHEDULE | MEDAL TALLY)





World No. 10 India qualified for the quarterfinals as the fourth team in their group. Great Britain handed them a lucky break when they ousted Ireland from the competition. Australia finished on top of their group.



On paper, the India vs Australia may look an uneven contest but the Indian girls showed great spirit in bouncing back after suffering three straight defeats. India finished with two victories with Vandana Katariya scoring a hattrick against South Africa.



Like their men's team, the Aussies have been very strong so far. They have scored 13 goals and conceded only one. By comparison, India have scored seven and conceded 14.



Captain Rani knows the enormity of the occasion but the team is full of self belief now.



"Winning our matches against Ireland and South Africa while facing elimination speaks a lot about the determination and mentality of this team. Competing against a world class team like Australia and to get to the semifinals in Tokyo 2020 will require a special performance and I am confident that we have the ability to achieve a special result. We will go into the game without putting too much pressure on ourselves and do what we do best – play hockey,” said Rani.



The winners of the India vs Australia match will face the winners of the quarterfinal match between Germany and Argentina.



SQUADS



India: Rani, Savita Punia, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita Duhan, Monika Malik, Navjot Kaur, Neha Goyal, Nisha Warsi, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Vandana Katariya. Alternate players: Reena Khokhar, Namita Toppo



Australia: Emily Chalker, Edwina Bone, Jane-Anne Claxton, Savannah Fitzpatrick, Kate Jenner, Stephanie Kershaw, Amy Lawton, Rachael Lynch, Ambrosia Malone, Kaitlin Nobbs, Brooke Peris, Karri Somerville, Georgia Wilson, Grace Stewart, Renee Taylor and Mariah Williams. Alternate players: Greta Hayes, Madison Fitzpatrick.

