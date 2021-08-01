India at Tokyo 2020, August 2 Schedule: India Vs Australia In Women's Hockey Quarterfinals - Watch Live Streaming

After a happy Sunday when PV Sindhu won bronze and the men's hockey team qualified for the semifinals after 41 years, India's last chance to win a medal at Tokyo Olympics from shooting is on Monday. The 15-member Indian shooting contingent was expected to strike it rich at Tokyo 2020 but it has flopped so far because of various reasons. However, Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar are capable rifle shooters and can provide a last hurrah. A lot of attention will be on the women's hockey team. India will play an Olympics quarterfinal for the first time and are up against heavyweights Australia. In track and field, Kamalpreet Singh is in the finals of women's discuss and Dutee Chand will be in the heats of 200 metres. Watch India's athletes on live streaming. (MEDAL TALLY | AUGUST 1 RESULTS |NEWS)



India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 11, August 2 full schedule. Timings in IST (India Standard Time)



ATHLETICS



Women’s 200m: Heat 4 - Dutee Chand - 7:24 AM IST



Women’s Discus Throw final: Kamalpreet Kaur - 4:30 PM IST



EQUESTRIANISM



Eventing individual jumping: Fouaad Mirza - 1:30 PM IST onwards



Eventing individual jumping final: If Fouaad Mirza qualifies - 5:15 PM IST onwards



HOCKEY



Women’s quarter-final: India vs Australia - 8:30 AM IST



SHOOTING



Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions



Qualification: Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - 8:00 AM IST



Final: If either qualify - 1:20 PM IST



WHERE TO WATCH TOKYO 2020 LIVE



Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.



Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD is broadcasting Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) are simulcasting the events.



On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics is available on Sony Liv.

