India at Tokyo 2020, August 2 Schedule: India Vs Australia In Women's Hockey Quarterfinals - Watch Live Streaming

August 01, 2021
In Tokyo 2020 on Monday, focus will also be on the rifle shooters and Kamalpreet Kaur in women's discus final. Watch them live

The Indian women's hockey team will play Australia in a Tokyo Olympics quarterfinal match on Monday. Watch IND vs AUS live streaming on SONYLiv.
After a happy Sunday when PV Sindhu won bronze and the men's hockey team qualified for the semifinals after 41 years, India's last chance to win a medal at Tokyo Olympics from shooting is on Monday. The 15-member Indian shooting contingent was expected to strike it rich at Tokyo 2020 but it has flopped so far because of various reasons. However, Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar are capable rifle shooters and can provide a last hurrah. A lot of attention will be on the women's hockey team. India will play an Olympics quarterfinal for the first time and are up against heavyweights Australia. In track and field, Kamalpreet Singh is in the finals of women's discuss and Dutee Chand will be in the heats of 200 metres. Watch India's athletes on live streaming. (MEDAL TALLY | AUGUST 1 RESULTS |NEWS)

India at Tokyo Olympics - Day 11, August 2 full schedule. Timings in IST (India Standard Time)

ATHLETICS

Women’s 200m: Heat 4 - Dutee Chand - 7:24 AM IST

Women’s Discus Throw final: Kamalpreet Kaur - 4:30 PM IST

EQUESTRIANISM

Eventing individual jumping: Fouaad Mirza - 1:30 PM IST onwards

Eventing individual jumping final: If Fouaad Mirza qualifies - 5:15 PM IST onwards

HOCKEY

Women’s quarter-final: India vs Australia - 8:30 AM IST

SHOOTING

Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions

Qualification: Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - 8:00 AM IST

Final: If either qualify - 1:20 PM IST

WHERE TO WATCH TOKYO 2020 LIVE

Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD is broadcasting Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) are simulcasting the events.

On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics is available on Sony Liv.

