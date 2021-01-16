AUS Vs IND, 4th Test, Day 2 Highlights: Play Abandoned Due To Wet Outfield, India Trail By 307 Runs

India were 62 for two in reply to Australia's first innings total of 369 at Stumps on a rain-curtailed second day of fourth and final Test at the Gabba, Brisbane on Saturday. India lost young Shubhman Gill (7) before vice-captain Rohit Sharma (44) threw his wicket before the Tea break. The entire third session was lost as the wet outfield did not allow play to resume. Cheteshwar Pujara (8) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (2) will resume India's response on Sunday morning. India are still trailing by 307 runs. The hosts added 95 runs to their overnight total in the extended opening session after resuming at 274 for five. Catch highlights of Australia vs India, Day 2 from Brisbane. (Day 2 REPORT | SCORECARD | NEWS)

IND 1st Innings; AUS - 369 | Toss - AUS

12:22 PM IST: And here comes the news. The play has been abandoned for Day 2 due to wet outfield. Day 3 will resume half an hour early, 5:00 AM IST.

Australia 1st innings: 369 all out 115.2 overs (M Labuschagne 108; T Paine 50, M Wade 45; T Natarajan 3/78, S Thakur 3/94, W Sundar 3/89).

India 1st innings: 62 for 2 in 26 overs. (R Sharma 44, C Pujara batting 8; P Cummins 1/22).

12:16 PM IST: Sunil Gavaskar slammed opener, Rohit Sharma, for playing a "totally unnecessary" shot. "Why? Why? Why? That's an unbelievable shot. That's an irresponsible shot. There is a fielder there at long oo, there is a fielder there at deep square leg," Gavaskar told Channel 7.

11:24 AM IST: Encouraging news. Covers are coming off. There will be an inspection, of course.

11:02 AM IST: Sad news. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal's father Himanshu has died.

Rain around, as is lightning ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ



Hopefully not too long a delay at the Gabba #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/XRYPUyzmS7 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 16, 2021

10:55 AM IST: It's downpour! Rain delayed the start of play in the post-tea session. Thundershowers were predicted, but there could still be some play later in the day. Rain is also expected on the fourth and fifth days.

10:35 AM IST: And, it's raining in Brisbane.

10: 20 AM IST: India were 62 for two in reply to Australia's first innings total of 369 at Tea. India lost out of form Shubhman Gill (7) before vice-captain Rohit Sharma (44) threw his wicket. Cheteshwar Pujara (8) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (2) were at the crease when the break was taken. The hosts added 95 runs to their overnight total in the extended opening session after resuming at 274 for five.

10:12 AM IST: Nathan Lyon continued. A single off the second ball. IND - 62/2 (26). India still trail by 307 runs.

Tea.

10:08 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood continued, and a single off the fifth ball as Ajinkya Rahane opened his account. It's also the first run after Rohit Sharma's departure. IND - 61/2 (25).

10:03 AM IST: Nathan Lyon on with his fifth over and another maiden, to Cheteshwar Pujara.

9:59 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood continued, and another maiden, to Ajinkya Rahane. Third maiden over on the trot.

9:56 AM IST: Nathan Lyon on with his fourth over. And his first maiden, to Cheteshwar Pujara. 31 runs and one wicket in the last ten overs.

9:52 AM IST: Ajinkya Rahane joined Cheteshar Pujara in the centre. Josh Hazlewood returned for his 6th over. And a maiden to India captain. IND - 60/2 (21).

9:47 AM IST: Nathan Lyon continued. Rohit Sharma hit the third ball for a four, through point, then the WICKET. Rohit failed to control his instinct and holed out. Caught by Mitchell Starc. He made 44 off 74. IND - 60/2 (19.5).

9:43 AM IST: Cameron Green returned for his third over. A sensational straight drive off the fourth ball for a four. AUS - 55/1 (19).

9:39 AM IST: Nathan Lyon continued. A single off the fourth ball. AUS - 51/1 (18).

9:35 AM IST: Pat Cummins continued. A couple of lovely shots from Rohit Sharma, off the first past gully and second off the fourth, straight. A single and 50 up for India. IND - 50/1 (17).

9:31 AM IST: Bowling change. Nathan Lyon on with his first over in his 100th Test. Three singles. IND - 41/1 (16).

9:26 AM IST: Pat Cummins on with his fifth over. A single off the fourth ball. His figures so far: 5-1-13-1. IND - 38/1 (15).

9:22 AM IST: Cameron Green continued. Rohit Sharma hit the second ball for a four past point. Asking to be hit and Hitman not missing that. IND - 37/1 (14).

9:18 AM IST: Pat Cummins on with his fourth over. Cheteshwar Pujara played the first ball past mid-off and ran three, then another three as Rohit Sharma played the next ball to the same region. And edge off the last ball landing short in front of second slip. Pujara survived. IND - 32/1 (13).

9:11 AM IST: Bowling change. Cameron Green on with his right-arm pace. A double off the fourth ball as Rohit Sharma found the gap at extra cover. IND - 26/1 (12).

9: 05 AM IST: Pat Cummins continued. A double off the fourth ball as Cheteshwar Pujara played it to third man. IND - 24/1 (11).

9:01 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood on with his fifth over, and a single off the third ball. IND - 22/1 (10).

8:57 AM IST: Pat Cummins on with his second over. Rohit Sharma picked the fuller delivery and steered it down the third man for his first boundary. That happened off the third ball. IND - 21/1 (9).

8:52 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood continued. Rohit Sharma took three doubles, then huge shout for LBW off the fifth ball. One leg bye. Tim Paine not interested. IND - 17/1 (8).

8:47 AM IST: New man Cheteshwar Pujara almost walked back. Thick edge and the ball landed just in front of Steve Smith. Testing times ahead for India. IND - 11/1 (7).

8:43 AM IST: WICKET! Bowling change. Pat Cummins on, and wicket. Play or leave, but Shubman Gill hung his bat and regulation catch at second slip by Steve Smith. He made 7 off 15. IND - 11/1 (6.2).

8:41 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood on with his third over, and another maiden, to Rohit Sharma.

8:37 AM IST: Mitchell Starc continued. Shubman Gill played the first ball straight for a couple, then hit the next one for a four, first of the innings, through covers. In control, and punched. IND - 11/0 (5).

8:32 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood continued. First run for Shubman Gill as the India opener played the first ball to fine leg. Dots, then a couple to square leg. Three from the over. IND - 5/0 (4).

8:27 AM IST: Mitchell Starc continued, and a maiden to Rohit Sharma.

8:23 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood shared the new ball. A maiden to Shubman Gill.

8:19 AM IST: Mitchell Starc with the new ball. Four dots, then a front-foot drive through the covers for a double as Rohit Sharma opened India's account. AUS - 2/0 (1).

8:14 AM IST: Players are out for the post-lunch session.

7:43 AM IST: Australia's first innings folded for 369 on the second day of the fourth and final Test against India at The Gabba on Friday. The lunch break was taken after the fall of the last Australian wicket in the extended opening session. The hosts had resumed at 274 for five. The 39-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Nathan Lyon (24) and Mitchell Starc (20 not out) hurt India. Pacer Shardul Thakur (3/94) and debutant off-spinner Washington Sundar (3/89) shared four of the five wickets that fell today. Marnus Labuschagne had struck a century on the opening day for Australia.

T Natarajan's 3/78 are the second-best figures for an Indian left-arm seamer in debut, after RP Singh's 4/89 against Pakistan at Faisalabad (2005/06)

7:38 AM IST: Thangarasu Natarajan fittingly completed the innings by cleaning up Josh Hazlewood with the second ball of the 116th over. Austalia all out for 369. Natarajan's figures: 24.2-3-78-3 (3.21).

7:34 AM IST: Another over for Washington Sundar in the extended play before Lunch. A maiden to Mitchell Starc.

7:31 AM IST: Mohammed Siraj continued. Josh Hazlewood played a cracking cover drive for a four off the fourth ball. Then, another flowing cover drive by the left-hander. Nine runs from the over. AUS - 369/9 (114).

7:27 AM IST: Washington Sundar on with his 30th over. Threes singles as Australian tail continued to defy Indian attack. AUS 360/9 (113).

7:24 AM IST: Mohammed Siraj on with his 27th over. Another chance went abegging for India. Mitchell Starc got a top edge off the fourth ball, and Mayank Agarwal lunged himself for the catch at mid-on. Failed. AUS - 357/9 (112).

7:19 AM IST: Washington Sundar continued with his 29th over, and maiden to Josh Hazlewood. 43 runs and two wickets in the last ten overs.

7:15 AM IST: Josh Hazlewood, last man for Australia. Mohammed Siraj on with his 26th over. A single off the fifth ball. AUS - 356/9 (110).

7:09 AM IST: Third wicket for Washington Sundar. 'Sweeping' Nathan Lyon bowled. He made 24 off 22. AUS - 354/9 (108.2).

7:06 AM IST: Mohammed Siraj returned. A couple of singles off the second and fourth balls. AUS - 354/8 (108).

7:02 AM IST: Washington Sundar continued, and more runs. Six from it, and 350 up for Australia. AUS - 352/8 (107).

6:58 AM IST: Shardul Thakur on with his 24th over, and more runs. Nathan Lyon timed the fifth ball for a four to long on. Hard chase, but in vain. Eight from the over. Lyon already on 22 off 17. AUS - 346/8 (106).

6:54 AM IST: Washington Sundar continued. Nathan Lyon swept the first ball for a four, then another sweep shot, this time hitting Prithvi Shaw at short leg. Nasty. A couple off the fourth. ASU - 338/8 (105).

6:51 AM IST: Shardul Thakur on with his 23rd over. Nathan Lyon hit back-to-back fours, over square leg and a straight. A dot then, a half-hearted appeal for LBW. A single off the last ball to end the over. AUS - 332/8 (104).

6:46 AM IST: Nathan Lyon, the new man for Australia. Washington Sundar continued. Mitchell Starc hit the last ball for a six over long-on. AUS - 323/8 (103). Three wickets and 30 runs in the last ten overs.

6:40 AM IST: WICKET! Mitchell Starc joined Pat Cummins. Shardul Thakur continued, and a fuller delivery hit Cummins. Trapped in front, given. Review taken. Hitting leg stump. Out. AUS - 315/8 (101.4)

6:35 AM IST: WICKET! Washington Sundar produced a beauty to clean up Cameron Green. Straight on and hit the middle stump. Green made 47 off 107. AUS - 313/7 (100.5)

6:31 AM IST: Pat Cummins joined Cameron Green. A maiden wicket for India. AUS - 311/6 (100).

6:27 AM IST: WICKET! Shardul Thakur continued, and he had Tim Paine caught at second slip by Rohit Sharma. Paine made 50 off 104. AUS - 311/6 (99.2)

6:25 AM IST: Bowling change. Spin on. Washington Sundar on. Lucky Cameron Green. Bounce and turn and a catch falling short of first slip. Two balls later, Tim Paine reached his fifty with a single to cover. He took 102 balls. AUS - 311/5 (99).

6:21 AM IST: Shardul Thakur continued. A couple of singles off the second and third. AUS - 308/5 (98). Tim Paine on 49 off 101, and his stand with Cameron Green now worth 96.

6:17 AM IST: Mohammed Siraj on with his 24th over. A three to mid-on to start with. Then a single off the fourth. AUS - 307/5 (97).

6:12 AM IST: Bowling change. Shardul Thakur on with his 19th over. Tim Paine hit the first ball for a four, through mid-wicket and 300 up for Australia. AUS - 303/5 (96).

6:07 AM IST: Mohammed Siraj continued, and a couple of chances. First, an in cutter almost had the top of Tim Paine's off-stump. That happened off the second ball, then Siraj, following up, missed the stumps at the striker's end as Paine kept his backfoot hanging. AUS - 299/5 (95).

6:03 AM IST: T Natarajan continued, and thick edge off the fourth ball for a boundary. Cameron Green lucky. AUS - 298/5 (94).

5:59 AM IST: Mohammed Siraj continued. One leg bye, off the fifth ball. AUS - 293/5 (93). Cameron Green (37 off 90) and Tim Paine (41 off 79) have added 80 in 166 balls.

5:54 AM IST: T Natarajan on with his 23rd over. And another maiden. Good one, probing Cameron Green with good length deliveries and some movement. And solid defence from the Aussie greenhorn. 41 runs have been scored in the last ten overs.

5:50 AM IST: Mohammed Siraj continued, and first maiden over of the day. Tim Paine courteous? AUS - 292/5 (91).

5:46 AM IST: Rishabh Pant fit to continue. Two runs from the over. AUS - 292/5 (90).

5:41 AM IST: T Natarajan continued, and a no-ball. And Rishabh Pant asked for physio. Hit on the hand while going for errant delivery.

5:39 AM IST: Mohammed Siraj on with his 20th over. Eight from it, including five wides. Runs flowing. AUS 290/5 (89).

5:34 AM IST: T Natarajan resumed the proceedings. One action-filled over to start the day. Cameron Green beaten, then the Aussie all-rounder hit fours off the fourth and sixth balls. Driven. AUS - 282/5 (88).

5:28 AM IST: Cameron Green and Tim Paine already added 61 runs in 128 balls for the sixth wicket, and the new ball is old six overs. And there are predictions for thunderstorms later in the day.

Players are there for the second day's play.

5:15 AM IST: A look at the pitch:

5: 07 AM IST: Despite the euphoria of finding an XI fit enough to take on the Aussies at 'Fort Gabba', India have a massive task at hand. Australia will target a minimum of 350, that's considering India striking early with the new ball. Then, up against a fiery pace attack, India will need to bat out of their skin.

5:00 AM IST: Unfortunately, Mohammed Siraj was racially abused again. A report in the 'Sydney Morning Herald' quoted a spectator as saying that a section of the crowd at the Gabba targetted the India pacer. "The guys behind me have been calling - shouting - both Washington and Siraj grubs," a spectator named Kate was quoted as saying by the newspaper. "It started targeted at Siraj and it was a chant similar to the SCG one (in which fans sung to the tune of Que Sera, Sera but substituted the lyrics with Que Shiraz, Shiraz).

4:49 AM IST: Washington Sundar, prior to his unexpected Test debut on Friday against Australia, had bowled over 285 overs in first-class cricket and after dismissing Steve Smith, the Tamil Nadu off-spinner is ready to bowl 50 in an innings if that's what the side wants of him. Here's what he said: "I have always felt that my skills are very good with red ball. I have bowled a lot of overs in first class cricket and first division league in Chennai as well. I was just waiting for this opportunity and last couple of months, we were here, I did get to bowl a lot of overs and improve upon my skills."

4:37 AM IST: India's resilience cannot be questioned but they need to find out the reason behind the spate of injuries, said former Adam Gilchrist.

"A few have been inflicted by the Australian pace attack, but the soft tissue injuries – they'll need to assess why they came about and whether it was something in or out of their control," he added.

4:22 AM IST: India's new-look bowling attack did well in Brisbane on Friday. With better catching, the tourists could have been on top by close of Day 1. Labuschagne rode two chances en route to his fifth Test hundred. While David Warner (1) edged a beauty from Mohammed Siraj, almost every top-order Australian batsmen failed to convert good starts.

Labuschagne too top-edged a pull off Natarajan (2 for 63) to be pouched by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, shortly after Matthew Wade departed to the same bowler for 45.

Like Wade, Steve Smith was guilty of not capitalising on a start when he became Washington Sundar's maiden Test wicket on 36, although Cameron Green (28 not out) and under-fire captain Tim Paine (38 not out) got the hosts to 274 for five wickets at stumps with the four-match series all square at 1-1.

