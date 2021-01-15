January 16, 2021
Corona
SL Vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Cricket Scores: Joe Root Puts England In Control

Catch the live updates and scores of Sri Lanka vs England first Test match, Day 3 actions from Galle here

Outlook Web Bureau 15 January 2021
Joe Root and Debutant Dan Lawrence
Courtesy: Twitter (@englandcricket)
2021-01-16T09:29:49+05:30

Hosts Sri Lanka will try and restrict the rampaging England to a manageable lead on Day 3 of their first Test match at Galle on Saturday. England skipper Joe Root has already notched his first Test century in more than a year, finishing the rain-affected day on 168 of 254 balls. His partner Dan Lawrence made an impressive debut and was unbeaten on 73 off 150 balls. England are cruising to 320-4 and could have further extended their lead had rain not denied further play on Day 2 after tea. The visitors lead by 185 runs with six wickets in hand on a wicket that has started to show signs of plenty of spin. Catch the live score and updates of Day 3 of Sri Lanka Vs England First Test here:

Live Scorecard | Day 2 Report | Cricket News

