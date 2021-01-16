January 16, 2021
AUS Vs IND, Brisbane Test: Sunil Gavaskar Slams 'Irresponsible' Rohit Sharma For Throwing His Wicket Away

Rohit Sharma was looking at his imperious best, dominating the Australian attack, but out of nowhere, he holed out in the 20th over

Outlook Web Bureau 16 January 2021
Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar slammed opener, Rohit Sharma, for playing a "totally unnecessary" shot and throwing his wicket on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test against Australia at The Gabba, Brisbane Saturday.

In reply to Australia's first innings total of 369, India started their cautiously, then lost Shubman Gill in the seventh over, leaving experienced Rohit with the onerous rebuilding task.

And the 33-year-old Mumbaikar was looking at his imperious best, dominating the Aussie attack. But out of nowhere, he holed out in the 20th over.

"Why? Why? Why? That's an unbelievable shot. That's an irresponsible shot. There is a fielder there at long oo, there is a fielder there at deep square leg," Gavaskar told Channel 7.

Rohit was elegant as ever in his 44 off 74 balls before Nathan Lyon in his 100th Test enticed him to come down the track but the half-chip-half-loft was safely pouched by Mitchell Starc in the deep.

"You have just hit a boundary a couple of deliveries earlier and why would you play that shot? You're a senior player, there is no excuse, absolutely no excuse for that shot. An unnecessary wicket, an unnecessary wicket gifted away. Totally unnecessary," Gavaskar added.

India were 62/2 (26) with Cheteshwar Pujara (8) and Ajinkya Rahane (2) unbeaten at Tea with rain stopping play.

