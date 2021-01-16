Hardik, Krunal Pandya's Father Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

India cricketers Krunal and Hardik Pandya lost their father, Himanshu Pandya on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

ANI reported quoting Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi that Krunal has left the Baroda camp of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20.

"Yes, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble. It is a personal tragedy, Baroda Cricket Association mourns this loss of Hardik and Krunal," Hattangadi said.

Krunal was leading Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Vadodara. But Hardik opted not to take part in India's domestic T20 tournament after returning from Australia.

