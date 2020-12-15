December 15, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Joan Laporta Taunts Real Madrid With Poster As Barcelona Presidency Bid Heats Up

Joan Laporta Taunts Real Madrid With Poster As Barcelona Presidency Bid Heats Up

Real Madrid have been brought into Joan Laporta's Barcelona presidential bid after he put up a cheeky poster outside their stadium

Omnisport 15 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Joan Laporta Taunts Real Madrid With Poster As Barcelona Presidency Bid Heats Up
Laporta posted two images of the poster, placed on a building under construction within view of the stadium of Barca's arch rivals, on his Twitter account with the caption "Hello Madrid".
Composite: Screengrabs
Joan Laporta Taunts Real Madrid With Poster As Barcelona Presidency Bid Heats Up
outlookindia.com
2020-12-15T22:13:49+05:30

Joan Laporta's campaign to return as Barcelona's president took a theatrical turn on Tuesday when he unveiled a giant poster of himself next to Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium. (More Football News)

Laporta posted two images of the poster, placed on a building under construction within view of the stadium of Barca's arch rivals, on his Twitter account with the caption "Hello Madrid".

The poster features an image of Laporta and bears the caption: "Looking forward to seeing you again."

After months of speculation, Laporta confirmed his bid to succeed Josep Maria Bartomeu and return as president of Barcelona in November. 

The 58-year-old held the post from 2003 to 2010, overseeing Barca's resurgence as LaLiga's top side and a challenger in Europe.

Barca won 12 trophies during Laporta's presidency, including four LaLiga titles and two Champions League crowns, under coaches Frank Rijkaard and Pep Guardiola.

Bartomeu and the board of directors resigned in October just days before a planned vote of no confidence in the president.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ISL 2020-21: Crazy Aridane Santana Double Sinks SC East Bengal As Hyderabad FC Get Another Win - Match 29 Report

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Madrid Spain Barcelona Football Real Madrid FC Barcelona La Liga Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos