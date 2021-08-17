Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami Showed ‘Character’ Says Virat Kohli, Ranks Lord’s Test Win One Of The Best

India scripted a 151-run win over England at Lord’s to grab 1-0 lead in the 5-match Test Series and for skipper Virat Kohli the victory is right up there along with other best overseas victory. Highlights | Scorecard | Gallery | News

Applauding the character shown by the team, Kohli said, "Super proud of the whole team. The way we stuck to our plans after being put in.”

India set England a 272-run target following an 89-run stand between tail-enders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

"Quite amazing. More than Lord's or anything of that sort.. we are not really bothered about where we are playing," Kohli said.

Kohli also recalled how the loss in 2018 wherein India lost in three days hurt them and the win will go a long way in ensuring that hosts England are under pressure.

READ: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami Script History At Lord's

"…we won in 2014 but 2018 was a bad loss for us here. That really hurt us, as a team," he added.

Talking about the positives from the Test match, Kohli also heaped praise on openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma for setting the tone with a hundred-plus stand on Day 1.

"I am really proud of the team, we have had some amazing overseas wins and this one is right up there just because of the belief and character we showed and that's been the hallmark of our team."

Kohli also revealed that the team was hoping that Rishabh Pant would marshal the team to a good total but the way Shami-Bumrah batted it gave India extra cushion to go for the win.

"… we were counting on Rishabh (Pant) on with the tail and get us extra runs. We were thinking 200 would be great, 175-180, we will take that as well to have a crack at them. But 270 is something we didn't expect.

"…if you have the belief and character, you can take up the chances. Bumrah and Shami were outstanding. What they did completely shifted the momentum towards us," Kohli added. (with inputs from Agencies)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine