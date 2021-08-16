ENG Vs IND, 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Roars As Virat Kohli Celebrates Big Joe Root Wicket - WATCH

After playing a fighting knock with the bat to frustrate England, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to haunt the hosts at Lord's on Day 5 of the second Test match Monday.

Match Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News

Chasing the win, India declared their second innings at 298/8 (109.3 overs) to set a 272-run target for England. And it took only three balls for India to claim the first wicket, that of Rory Burns for a duck with Bumrah inducing a leading edge.

Mohammed Shami, who stitched an unbeaten 89-run stand with Bumrah to all but kill England's hopes for a win, removed the other openers, Dom Sibley for another duck in the second over.

It was followed by a couple of wickets from veteran Ishant Sharma -- those of Haseeb Hameed and Jonny Bairstow -- as the teams take tea with England precariously placed at 67/4.

Soon after the break, Bumrah had England captain Joe Root caught at slip by his rival number, Virat Kohli. What followed was some celebrations.

Watch it here:

Earlier in the day, Bumrah was involved in a heated argument with England players.

At the time of filing the report, England were 75/5 with 35 overs left in the match.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine