ENG Vs IND, 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Roars As Virat Kohli Celebrates Big Joe Root Wicket - WATCH

After playing a fighting knock with the bat to frustrate England, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah returned to haunt the hosts at Lord's on Day 5 of the second Test match Monday.
Match Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News
Chasing the win, India declared their second innings at 298/8 (109.3 overs) to set a 272-run target for England. And it took only three balls for India to claim the first wicket, that of Rory Burns for a duck with Bumrah inducing a leading edge.
Mohammed Shami, who stitched an unbeaten 89-run stand with Bumrah to all but kill England's hopes for a win, removed the other openers, Dom Sibley for another duck in the second over.
It was followed by a couple of wickets from veteran Ishant Sharma -- those of Haseeb Hameed and Jonny Bairstow -- as the teams take tea with England precariously placed at 67/4.
Soon after the break, Bumrah had England captain Joe Root caught at slip by his rival number, Virat Kohli. What followed was some celebrations.
Watch it here:
#IndvsEng Virat Kohli's reaction after taking Joe Root's wicket ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/mzY2JMypE8— BharatðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@BharatMahour) August 16, 2021
Bumrah at his best ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¥#IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/uD6ord4pqu— Hemanth Shaiva 2.0 (@Hemanth__Shaiva) August 16, 2021
Earlier in the day, Bumrah was involved in a heated argument with England players.
At the time of filing the report, England were 75/5 with 35 overs left in the match.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
No Calm Before 'Toofan': Farhan Akhtar-Starrer Film In Another Controversy; This Time For Love Jihad
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely
Wipe Out Sedition From The Penal Book Completely