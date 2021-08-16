ENG Vs IND, 2nd Test: Fired-up Jasprit Bumrah Takes On England At Lord's, Virat Kohli Applauds - WATCH

Jasprit Bumrah wasn't giving an inch at Lord's on Monday as India and England traded blows. The final of the second day started with hosts England in a commanding position with India already down six and Rishabh Pant the only recognised batsman left. But Pant left hurriedly, leaving the tail exposed.

Then Bumrah and Mohammed Shami took over as the match heated up to a boiling point at the spiritual home of cricket. Bumrah, for all his tailender tag, played some good shots, as did his partner Shami, to rattle the English camp. And he even copped one on the helmet, courtesy a Mark Wood bouncer. But soon, India's lead goes past the magical 200-run mark even as Burmah and Jos Buttler continued their fight. At one moment, the duo came close to making the contact, right in front of the stump camp.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was seen applauding Burmah from the balcony, clapping unencumbered. India captain loves a good fight. And he sure is proud to see one of his lieutenants take on the opponents.

At the time of filing the report, Bumrah (23 off 39), Shami (34 off 50) have added 50 runs in 75 balls for the ninth wicket as India reached 259/8 in 102 overs.

The first match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham ended end in a draw, with rain denying either side from going for the kill on the final day. In London, it looks like, there will be a result.

