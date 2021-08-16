Live Cricket Scores, England vs India, Lord's Test: Can Rishabh Pant Do A Gabba on Day 5?

The elements permitting, Day 5 of the second Test at Lord's should be a gripping affair. India have their last recognised batsman-- Rishabh Pant -- at the crease and with the second new ball, England will look to do as much damage as possible and then take control of a game they have dominated quite a bit. India (181 for six at stumps on Saturday) have a lead of 154 and anything above 200 will give the visitors a good chance to force a result. With Pant at the crease, anything is possible. The young wicket-keeper batsman had scripted a memorable win against Australia at Gabba (Brisbane) in January this year and India can certainly do an encore if their bowlers come to the party on a Lord's pitch that has been up and down and turning as well. Mark Wood, James Anderson and Moeen Ali will look to clean up the Indian lower order as quickly as possible but this match will not be over till the last ball is bowled. Indian bowlers will surely brace for a fight. Follow live cricket scores of ENG vs IND, Day 5 of Lord's Test here. (LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS)

