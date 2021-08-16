August 16, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Live Cricket Scores, England vs India, Lord's Test: Can Rishabh Pant Do A Gabba on Day 5?

Live Cricket Scores, England vs India, Lord's Test: Can Rishabh Pant Do A Gabba on Day 5?

Get here Day 5 live cricket scores of the second Test between India vs England at Lord's. The match is tantalizingly poised

Outlook Web Bureau 16 August 2021, Last Updated at 1:35 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Live Cricket Scores, England vs India, Lord's Test: Can Rishabh Pant Do A Gabba on Day 5?
Day 5 of the second England vs India Test at Lord's is delicately poised. A result is quite possible if the weather does not interfere. Get live cricket scores of ENG vs IND here.
AP Photo
Live Cricket Scores, England vs India, Lord's Test: Can Rishabh Pant Do A Gabba on Day 5?
outlookindia.com
2021-08-16T13:35:33+05:30

The elements permitting, Day 5 of the second Test at Lord's should be a gripping affair. India have their last recognised batsman-- Rishabh Pant -- at the crease and with the second new ball, England will look to do as much damage as possible and then take control of a game they have dominated quite a bit. India (181 for six at stumps on Saturday) have a lead of 154 and anything above 200 will give the visitors a good chance to force a result. With Pant at the crease, anything is possible. The young wicket-keeper batsman had scripted a memorable win against Australia at Gabba (Brisbane) in January this year and India can certainly do an encore if their bowlers come to the party on a Lord's pitch that has been up and down and turning as well. Mark Wood, James Anderson and Moeen Ali will look to clean up the Indian lower order as quickly as possible but this match will not be over till the last ball is bowled. Indian bowlers will surely brace for a fight. Follow live cricket scores of ENG vs IND, Day 5 of Lord's Test here. (LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Rashid Khan’s Family Stuck In Afghanistan, Cricketer Worried, Reveals Kevin Pietersen

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rishabh Pant Virat Kohli Joe Root Lord's London England India vs England England vs India India national cricket team England national cricket team Cricket Live Score Live Blog live Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos