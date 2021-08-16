ENG Vs IND, 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami Script History At Lord's

Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah set a new record of highest ninth-wicket stand for India against England in England by adding 89 runs for the unbroken partnership in India’s second innings on the fifth and final day of the second Test match at Lord’s on Monday (August 16).

Match Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News

It was also India’s second-best ninth-wicket stand against England after a 104-run partnership between Madan Lal and Ravi Shastri at Delhi in December 1981.

The 66-run stand between Kapil Dev and Madan Lal at Lord’s in June 1982 was India’s previous best ninth-wicket stand for India against England in England.

Both England openers, Rory Burns and Dom Sibley, received ducks in the second innings. It was the sixth time for England and the 56th occasion overall when both openers received ducks in the same innings. Indian bowlers dismissed both openers for ducks on eight occasions.

INDIA’S HIGHEST NINTH-WICKET STANDS AGAINST ENGLAND

(Runs-Partners-Venue-Season)

104 - Madan Lal/Ravi Shastri - Delhi - 1981-82;

89* - Mohammed Shami/Jasprit Bumrah - Lord’s - 2021;

66 - Kapil Dev/Madan Lal - Lord’s - 1982;

61 - Harbhajan Singh/Zaheer Khan - Nottingham - 2002;

60 - Roger Binny/Dilip Vengsarkar - Leeds - 1986;

60 - Rahul Dravid/Venkatesh Prasad - Nottingham - 1996.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine