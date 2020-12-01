ISL Live Streaming, Mumbai City FC Vs SC East Bengal: When And Where To Watch Match 13 Of Indian Super League 2020-21

After their deflating experience in the first-ever Kolkata derby against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL), SC East Bengal will for a fresh start when they take on Mumbai City in the match 13 of 2020-21. (More Football News)

In their ISL bow, Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler's ploy seemed to work against ATK Mohun Bagan in the first half, but ended of losing the high-profile match 0-2 with Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh scoring opportunistic goals. Now, Fowler will target a convincing win against Mumbai to justify the hype surrounding his appointment. And he sure has the personnel to deliver a victory.

New arrivals Anthony Pilkington and Matti Steinmann hold the key, but East Bengal have a strong squad comprising of home-ground talents. Legendary Jeje Lalpekhlua, who warmed the bench against Bagan, is likely to start against Mumbai.

"The way we played, we proved we can get better and better," Fowler had said after their opener. "We are new. We have been together only for a short space of time. We move on."

After securing their first win of the season with a victory against favourites FC Goa, Sergio Lobera's Mumbai City will look to build on the momentum. They dominated possession in both their matches but struggled to score. The Islanders have registered just one goal so far, joint-least among teams who have played two matches.

Lobera believes East Bengal's inexperience in the league won't matter much as their strength in depth will make them difficult to beat. "Our focus is to improve at every level and learn from our mistakes," Lobera said. "Nothing's changed from what I want as a coach. I want to dominate the game and possession of the ball and create chances, but that's not easy. They are an organised team without the ball. It won't be easy to find the spaces. We need to find the spaces to be smart and take advantage of situations in transition – both attack and defense."

And the pair of Adam Le Fondre and Hugo Boumous will once again be key for Mumbai's attack. It remains to be seen though if Bartholomew Ogbeche gets his place in the starting eleven.

The contest promises to be an intriguing one with both teams adopting a possession-based style.

The Guars have averaged 511 passes per match so far while East Bengal completed 476 passes in their opening game, which they lost to ATK Mohun Bagan.

With two new-look sides eager to prove a point, a cracker could be on the cards.

Mandar Rao Desai on the cusp:

The contest will also be a momentous occasion for defender Mandar Rao Dessai, who could become the first player in the ISL to complete 100 appearances. "It's important for a player to play as many matches as possible," the Goan said. "I'm really proud about this. And I dedicate this to all my teammates and the coaches I've played under in this league."

Head-to-head: This will be their first meeting in the ISL.

Season Recap: After 12 matches, ATK Mohun Bagan lead the points table with six points (two wins), followed by NorthEast United with five (one win, two draws), Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC -- both on four points - one win, one draw each. Mumbai City are fifth with three points (one win, one loss).

Bengaluru FC (two draws), FC Goa (two draws and one defeat) and Kerala Blasters (two draws and one defeat) are sixth, seventh and eighth with two points each. Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC have one point each (one draw and two defeats). East Bengal are without a point.

All you need to know about the Mumbai City FC Vs SC East Bengal match:

Match: 13th match of ISL 2020-21 between Mumbai City FC and SC East Bengal

Date: December 1(Tuesday), 2020.

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

TV Listing: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.

Live Streaming: Online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.

All ISL 2020-21 matches will be shown live and can be streamed live in 82 territories across the world. Check worldwide coverage details HERE.

Likely XIs:

Mumbai City: Amrinder Singh; Mohammad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Sarthak Golui, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Farukh Choudhary; Adam Le Fondre.

SC East Bengal: Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Daniel Fox, Rana Gharami; Surchandra Chandam, Matti Steinman, Lokon Meiti, Abhishek Ambekar; Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington; Jeje Lalpekhlua

Squads:

Mumbai City: Goalkeepers - Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Vikram Singh, Phurba Lachenpa; Defenders - Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondonba Ngasepam, Sarthak Golui, Amey Ranawade, Mohamad Rakip, Mehtab Singh, Hmingthanmawia (Valpuia); Midfielders - Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Herman Santana, Rowllin Borges, Farukh Choudhary, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Ningthoujam, Asif Khan, Bipin Thounajam, Pranjal Bhumij, Sourav Das, Vikram Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Forwards - Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam Le Fondre.

Head coach - Sergio Lobera (Spain)

SC East Bengal: Goalkeepers - Debjit Majumder, Rafique Ali, Mirshad Michu, Sankar Roy; Defenders - Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Gurtej Singh, Narayan Das, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Rana Gharami, Samad Mallick, Mohamed Irshad, Ningthoukhongjam Rohen, Anil Chawan, Novin Gurung, Pritam Soraisam; Midfielders - Aaron Hammadi-Holloway, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinman, Jacques Maghoma, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Chandam, Moirangthem Loken Meitei, Haobam Tomba, Milan Oinam, Wahengbam Luwang, Mohamed Rafique, Yumnam Gopi; Forwards - Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, CK Vineeth, Girik Khosla, Harmanpreet Singh.

Head coach -Robbie Fowler (England)

