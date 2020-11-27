ISL 2020-21, East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Blog: Indian Super League Gets Ready For Massive Kolkata Derby

Finally, it's here. SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan face off as the Indian Super League (ISL) gets the legitimacy it so deservingly needed. Without the two Kolkata giants, not tournament and no league in India is complete. And ISL had been playing out as the country's top-tier league. Now, it is! Tonight's clash at the historic Tilak Maidan in Vasco has already been hailed as probably the biggest match in the history of the league, for obvious reasons. After winning I-league, Mohun Bagan merged with ISL champions ATK, thus forming one behemoth. But they represent only one half of Kolkata, and there was no sight of Kolkata derby -- which is probably Indian football's greatest identifier -- happening. Somehow, East Bengal made a last-gasp entry into the league, thus keeping the Boro match alive. Follow live score, commentary and all the updates from the first-ever Kolkata derby here:

6:04 PM IST: Here's a glimpse of Tilak Maiden

5:51 PM IST: Here's a look at key players -

East Bengal: Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, who has been tasked to revive East Bengal's lost legacy, will rely on former Norwich City winger Anthony Pilkington and ex-Birmingham City star Jacques Maghoma. But the presence of a host homegrown talents, including seasoned Jeje Lalpekhlua, augur well for the Red and Gold Brigade.

Mohun Bagan: Antonio Habas will continue to rely on the attacking prowess of Roy Krishna and David Williams. Michael Soosairaj is out with an injury. Bagan have tried and tested squad, and Habas knows how to field a winning XI.

5:27 PM IST: What happened so far?

So far, seven matches have been played in the 2010-21 season. In the season opener, ATK Mohun Bagan beat Kerala Blasters with Roy Krishna scoring the lone goal. NorthEast United beat 10-man Mumbai City by a solitary goal, then title last season's semi-finalists -- FC Goa and Bengaluru Fc played out a 2-2 draw. In the fourth match, Hyderabad FC beat Odisha FC 1-0 while also keeping their first-ever clean-sheet. Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC came survived some tense moments before beating Jamshedpur FC. Then, Mumbai City got their first win of the season with a 1-0 win over Goa, while a stoppage-time goal helped NorthEast share spoils with Kerala in the seventh match.

4:51 PM IST: Meanwhile, here's what the derby legends Bhaichung Bhutia and his former Mohun Bagan team-mate Jose Baretto rue the absence of fans. Former India captain Bhutia has featured for both East Bengal and Bagan during his illustrious club career.

Jose Baretto and Bhaichung Bhutia

"We represent the supporters on the ground and I had always that feeling in me... I represent every house, family, and every supporter of Mohun Bagan. I always tried to be at the best of my abilities and deliver the goals so I could bring joy to them. I have always had positive feelings about the derby," Baretto said.

And Bhutia agreed. "Fans give you pressure and create an atmosphere. Players with a big heart can take that but some good players would not be able to," he said. "Performances of the players depends on the kind of personality they have. But it would not make them aware how big a match this is, given that they're not playing in Kolkata. They will be more relaxed."

To start with, here's a brief preview, courtesy ISL:

There has been a lot of anticipation and build-up around this encounter amongst the entire football fraternity as the two heavyweights joined India’s premier football league.

Led by a new head coach in former Liverpool FC legend Robbie Fowler, who takes over a revamped squad, SCEB will aim to open their campaign on a winning note. SCEB boasts of a line-up heavy with talented Indian players including Jeje Lalpekhlua, Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Balwant Singh. Their foreign contingent, spearheaded by captain Dylan Fox alongside experienced stars such as Anthony Pilkington and Jacques Maghoma, will give Fowler confidence as he embraces his second stint as head coach.

“Our team is full of leaders and Danny is a leader among leaders," the 45-year-old said. "I believe in him and feel he has the acumen to drive SCEB forward as we build up to our first game, the big derby. I have had good conversations with him and he has shown the hunger like everybody else, to deliver the goods for the team."

The Englishman, however, will have his task cut out against ATKMB coach Antonio Lopez Habas, who is into his fourth ISL season. Habas isn't short of experience, having won two ISL titles. ATKMB's strong squad depth also means that Antonio Habas' side will start as favourites.

The Mariners began their campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory against Kerala Blasters and a win against their arch-rivals might just hand them the momentum they need as the season goes on.

"The derby is a special match and it's important for me because I know what's the intensity in Kolkata and what it means to the supporters," Habas said. "We have to respect and try and bring joy to our supporters in Kolkata."

A rivalry for the ages, the battle for bragging rights in the ‘City of Joy’ enters a new era.

Squads:

SC East Bengal: Goalkeepers - Debjit Majumder, Rafique Ali, Mirshad Michu, Sankar Roy; Defenders - Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Gurtej Singh, Narayan Das, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Rana Gharami, Samad Mallick, Mohamed Irshad, Ningthoukhongjam Rohen, Anil Chawan, Novin Gurung, Pritam Soraisam; Midfielders - Aaron Hammadi-Holloway, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinman, Jacques Maghoma, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Chandam, Moirangthem Loken Meitei, Haobam Tomba, Milan Oinam, Wahengbam Luwang, Mohamed Rafique, Yumnam Gopi; Forwards - Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, CK Vineeth, Girik Khosla, Harmanpreet Singh.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Goalkeepers - Arindam Bhattacharja, Dheeraj Moirangthem, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul; Defenders - Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Boris Thangjam; Midfielders - Edu Garcia, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Michael Soosairaj, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Michael Regin, Sahil Sheikh, Ningombam Engson, Md. Fardin Ali Molla; Forwards - Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh.

