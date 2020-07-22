July 22, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ISL In World Leagues Forum: Indian Super League Joins The Ranks Of Premier League, La Liga

ISL In World Leagues Forum: Indian Super League Joins The Ranks Of Premier League, La Liga

The Indian Super League (ISL) is the first league from South Asia and seventh in Asia to join the prestigious World Leagues Forum

PTI 22 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ISL In World Leagues Forum: Indian Super League Joins The Ranks Of Premier League, La Liga
Indian Super League Trophy
ISL In World Leagues Forum: Indian Super League Joins The Ranks Of Premier League, La Liga
outlookindia.com
2020-07-22T18:04:45+0530

The Indian Super League (ISL) has been inducted into the prestigious World Leagues Forum (WLF), the association of professional football leagues which includes the likes of Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga. (More Football News)

The ISL said in a release that it has become the first league from South Asia and seventh in Asia to join the WLF.

Currently, the WLF has members from five continents representing close to 1200 clubs worldwide and works closely with global body FIFA on the development of professional football, it said.

ISL organisers Football Sports Development Limited Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani said it's an honour to get a seat at the World Leagues Forum table.

"This recognition from WLF is a testimony to Indian football’s rise on the global stage, and the role that ISL is playing in it. We look forward to working with WLF to further accelerate the growth of this beautiful game across geographies," she said.

Jerome Perlemuter, General Secretary, World Leagues Forum said: "It is a great pleasure and an honour to welcome the ISL in the professional football family. The ISL has achieved a lot in the recent years and is now on a path to becoming a major league in its region."

Next Story >>

IPL 2020: Virtual Commentary From Home A Distinct Possibility - Here's What Emboldens Broadcaster

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Football Indian Super League (ISL) La Liga English Premier League (EPL) Indian football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos