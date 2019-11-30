Poshan
ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC Part Ways With Head Coach John Gregory

Indian Super League outfit Chennaiyin FC announced that they have mutually parted ways with head coach John Gregory

Outlook Web Bureau 30 November 2019
The managerial merry-go-round finally reaches India shores on Saturday with two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC parting ways with head coach John Gregory.

The Chennai-based outfit started the 2019-20 season of India's top-tier football league on a stuttering note, winning once in their six outings so far, in which they have scored only four times -- all coming in their last two matches -- against Hyderabad FC in 2-1 win and Odisha FC in 2-2 draw.

The Chennaiyin FC co-owners in a joint statement said, “The club would like to sincerely thank John for his services. He led us admirably well and delivered our second Indian Super League title. He thus also made us the first ISL club to qualify for the AFC Cup and oversaw our debut appearance in Asia while also reaching the 2019 Super Cup final. All of us at the club would like to wish John the very best in his future endeavours."

"This decision has been taken after a detailed discussion with John, and all parties involved believe this will be the right step for everyone associated with the club."

Gregory, 65, had joined Cheanniyin as head coach on July 3, 2017, and extended his contract with the club for one year on March 19, 2018. The Englishman had previously managed Portsmouth, Aston Villa, Derby County, Queens Park Rangers, etc.

They were languishing in eighth place at the ten-team ISL table with five points.

Their next fixture is an away tie at Jamshedpur on Monday.

