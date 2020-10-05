October 05, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IPL 2020, RCB Vs DC: Prithvi Shaw's Kneel And Hit Six Leaves Virat Kohli Pondering - WATCH

IPL 2020, RCB Vs DC: Prithvi Shaw's Kneel And Hit Six Leaves Virat Kohli Pondering - WATCH

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw played yet another explosive knock to give his team a good start in the 19th match of IPL and drew rival captain Virat Kohli's attention too

Outlook Web Bureau 05 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IPL 2020, RCB Vs DC: Prithvi Shaw's Kneel And Hit Six Leaves Virat Kohli Pondering - WATCH
Virat Kohli and Prithvi Shaw
Composite: IPL Screengrabs
IPL 2020, RCB Vs DC: Prithvi Shaw's Kneel And Hit Six Leaves Virat Kohli Pondering - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2020-10-05T20:52:57+05:30

Delhi Capitals' (DC) young opener Prithvi Shaw hit a quickfire 42 runs during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai on Monday.

Match Blog | Scorecard | News

During his 23-ball knock, the 20-year-old hit five fours and two sixes, and one of those maximums drew rival captain Virat Kohli's special attention.

As Shaw knelt and hit the second ball off the fifth over, bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal, Kohli followed the ball's flight and nodded as if he's impressed by the youngster's shot. The ball, travelling some 85 metres, crashed on the side screen.

Watch it here:

Earlier, Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

French Open 2020: Petra Kvitova Reaches 1st Roland Garros Quarter-final Since 2012

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Prithvi Shaw Virat Kohli Yuzvendra Chahal Dubai Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 IPL Video Cricket Video Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Delhi Capitals Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos