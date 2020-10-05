IPL 2020, RCB Vs DC: Prithvi Shaw's Kneel And Hit Six Leaves Virat Kohli Pondering - WATCH

Delhi Capitals' (DC) young opener Prithvi Shaw hit a quickfire 42 runs during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dubai on Monday.

Match Blog | Scorecard | News

During his 23-ball knock, the 20-year-old hit five fours and two sixes, and one of those maximums drew rival captain Virat Kohli's special attention.

As Shaw knelt and hit the second ball off the fifth over, bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal, Kohli followed the ball's flight and nodded as if he's impressed by the youngster's shot. The ball, travelling some 85 metres, crashed on the side screen.

Watch it here:

Earlier, Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine